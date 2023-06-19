Vanguard International: The Future of Black Grapes

As new green varietals continue to expand the grape market year over year, black grapes have become a rarer sight on retail shelves due to their decreasing demand from buyers. As breeders aim to maximize returns and predict demands, black grape focus has been on a downward trajectory. As green and red grapes take top-shelf billing, we wanted to pose the question: what lies in the future for the black grape?

Black grapes are a beautiful color product – sweet, known for their dark blue-purple color, a delicious and healthy snack, and rich in vitamins and antioxidants.

If you were a child of the 70s and 80s you might recall black grapes being the decor around a food platter, or the grapes with a bitter seed throughout. But in recent decades, new varieties of black grapes were developed with a beautiful appearance profile, crunch and tasting experience. So where did demand go?

