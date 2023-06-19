NEPC Welcomes New Appointments to Two Boards

The New England Produce Council Inc. has announced new additions to both its executive board and its board of directors, demonstrating the council’s commitment to growth and development.

On the executive board, David Dearborn has been named first vice president, and Craig Minichiello has been named second vice president.

Dearborn, vice president of procurement at C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc., brings extensive experience in the produce industry and the NEPC board of directors. His visionary leadership will guide NEPC’s growth.

Minichiello, produce buyer at Market Basket, has more than 35 years of experience in the produce industry, and will bring a strong knowledge of the industry to the executive board. Rising through the ranks quickly as produce manager, he was promoted in 2004 to the corporate office as a district produce supervisor and eventually to produce buyer. His passion for the produce business grows daily, and all the relationships he has formed over the years both inside and outside the company are some of his greatest accomplishments. Needless to say, he is highly respected in the produce industry.

“Both men possess a passion for the produce industry, and they are both great additions to the leadership of the New England Produce Council,” NEPC Executive Director Laura Sullivan said June 12.

The council is also excited to announce the appointments of Keith Frosceno, Rebecca Fanion, Chris Finn, Lauren Mordasky and Corrine Barry to its board of directors.

“These additions to our board of directors emphasizes our commitment to promoting the fresh fruit and vegetable industry and strengthens our position as an industry leader,” said Sullivan.

The council is actually welcoming back Frosceno, of Big Y Foods Inc., as he was an original board member. He is a highly accomplished professional with extensive experience in the produce industry. With over 35 years of expertise, he brings valuable insights and a fresh perspective to the council after serving in several senior management positions prior to joining Big Y Foods in 2020.

Fanion, of Stop & Shop Supermarkets, was elected to the NEPC board of directors to complete the term of Brian Fleming, who recently resigned. Fanion is the category manager of vegetables at Stop & Shop, where she has consistently advocated for taking a data-based approach to managing in-store merchandising, assortment and price/promo for the produce department, helping grow the total business 2 percent since 2018. As a young produce professional, she brings some energy and new insight to the NEPC board.

Finn, vice president of operations at Katsiroubas, has been appointed to represent the foodservice sector of the industry on the NEPC board. With nearly 20 years of experience in the food distribution industry and a family operated business, he will be a great addition to the board of directors. He has extensive knowledge of produce commodity management as well as produce contracting and sourcing. His strengths include operational leadership and the constructing and execution of operational KPIs. He leads a team of 130 employees and prides himself in partnering with his team to deliver the best products and services to all customers.

Mordasky, of RPE, an experienced farmer and businesswoman, brings several years of experience on how to run and market farms and food in the produce industry. With a proven track record of success with ag farms, produce companies and startup organizations. She has worked on the NEPC golf committee for a few years and will continue her commitment to NEPC as a board member.

Barry, of Dole Fresh Vegetables, has been working in the fresh produce industry for 12 years, following her graduation from Nichols College, where she earned a degree in business administration with a minor in marketing. What started as a college internship/summer position quickly developed into more than a decade-long career, with experience in retail, marketing and account sales in the Northeast. In her current role at Dole, she has been managing its Northeast value-added division for two years, and was recently promoted to national accounts manager in the East. Coming from a produce family, her passion for the business is deeply rooted. “The New England Produce Council and its board members play a pivotal role in what really unifies us all as an industry, and I am honored to be a part of that outreach,” she said. Barry has had some of the best mentors the industry has to offer, and hopes to be given the opportunity to someday influence others the same way. Barry was born and raised in Quincy, MA, and resides there today with her husband, Sean, and basset hound Henry.

The five directors’ exceptional leadership skills and in-depth knowledge of the produce industry will be invaluable in guiding the New England Produce Council through its next phase of growth.

“We are delighted to welcome Keith Frosceno, Rebecca Fanion, Chris Finn, Lauren Mordasky and Corrine Barry to our board of directors,” said NEPC President Tom Murray, who is vice president of produce at Roche Bros. “Their leadership will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the New England Produce Council.”