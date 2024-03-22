Vertical Farm Planted Detroit Back in Business With New Partners

An indoor vertical farm on Detroit’s east side is back in business after shutting its doors and laying off more than 70 employees last year due to financial issues.

Planted Detroit, located at Mt. Elliott and E. Lafayette, reopened in late December with new operational partnerships, cheaper salads, and a fraction of its original staff.

The business originally opened in 2018 using hydroponic technology to grow produce indoors year-round. It also packaged and distributed salads. In 2022, Planted Detroit had a record year and, by 2023, had begun construction to expand operations by 10,000 square feet.

