Vic Savanello joins FreshPro Foods as Vice President of Merchandising, Sales and Business Development.

Savanello, an industry veteran of more than 35 years was most recently awarded the 2022 IFPA Retail Innovation Award, as well as being named one of the 2022 Packer 25 honorees. Throughout the course of his career Vic has held national produce retail and distribution positions in top leadership at Wakefern Foods, Allegiance Retail Services, The Fresh Market and most recently SpartanNash based out of Grand Rapids Michigan.

Vic will be working to grow and create retail programs that add additional value to FreshPro’s product and services offerings. The West Caldwell New Jersey based company believes Savanello’s experience with the Independent supermarket owners as well as chain retailers in the Northeast will accelerate their growth and deliver market leading customer centric support.

“I’m ecstatic to join the team at FreshPro and return to my NY/NJ roots”, Savanello said in the release. FreshPro is in a growth mode and are very well respected in the industry as a distributor to quality retailers, gourmet/specialty shops, convenience stores, foodservice operations and other outlets of fresh foods. “I can’t wait to be able to utilize my experience and vision to help our customers gain a competitive edge in their market areas”.

Since 1985, FreshPro has been a fresh distributor of a wide variety of high quality conventional and organic produce, fresh cuts, deli items, cheese, chilled foods and other products related to the perishable food arena. In 1991, their fresh-cut division, named FreshPro, was created to fill an opportunity in the market for fresh-cut value-added product. Since then, the FreshPro division has expanded far beyond fresh-cut product to include private label, repacking and other services. They offer solutions for every customer, big or small.