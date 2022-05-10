Webinar: How Produce Companies are Fueling Growth with Silo Capital



Silo and Carcione’s Fresh Produce Company are partnering to present a webinar on how produce companies are leveraging Silo’s capital solutions to fuel growth.

Silo is on a mission to empower produce distributors and shippers to run their operations more efficiently. As Silo continues to bridge the gap between the physical and financial sides of produce businesses, Silo’s new capital offerings are removing additional operational friction by providing businesses with fast, cost effective, and discrete access to working capital.

Working capital can be one of the fastest ways to accelerate growth, but it can also be one of the hardest things for businesses to come by. That’s where Silocomes in.

Join Silo customer, Xavier Ponce of Carcione’s Fresh Produce Co. and Jeff Butler, General Manager of Silo’s Capital program, as they discuss the benefits of Silo’s capital offerings and how accelerated cash flow is resulting in sales growth, stronger relationships, and a better product lineup.

This free webinar will be held May 11, 2022 at 11:30 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada).

Register here for the webinar

About Silo:

Silo is the first produce ERP software built for business. Automate your operations, react to market trends, and access the capital your business needs to thrive. Learn more at www.usesilo.com.