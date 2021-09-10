Wonderful Pistachios Drives Plant Protein Conversation Forward With 3rd Annual Educational Offering

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios, a leader in complete plant protein, will host a virtual panel discussion to empower the nutrition community and retail partners with top tier tips and techniques to move consumers toward plant protein for better health. The virtual event will be held from 9:00–10:00 a.m. PDT on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The panel will include four top experts in their respective fields: Maya Feller, MS, RD,

CDN, nutritionist, author, and nationally recognized media expert regularly seen on Good Morning America; Jennifer Gibson, MS, RD, CSSD, elite sports nutrition specialist and Sports Science Coordinator for the NFL Chicago Bears; Krystal Register, MS, RD, LDN, Director of Health and Well-being at the Food Industry Association; Diana Salsa, senior director, Marketing, Wonderful Pistachios; and moderated by Maggie Moon, MS, RD, associate vice president, Nutrition Communications, The Wonderful Company.

“People are more curious than ever about eating to stay healthy,” said Feller. “There’s an art and a science to communicating responsibly to millions, in ways that resonate, and I’m excited to be a part of this panel to share my best tips and tricks.”

“I’m thrilled to add a sports nutrition perspective to the panel,” said Gibson. “From weekend warriors to elite athletes, it’s gratifying to see the increased interest in how a real food approach that includes delicious plant protein foods can support performance goals.” Gibson will be sharing best practices cultivated from an exceptional career that includes working with some of the world’s best athletes.

Wonderful Pistachios is a complete plant protein. Pistachios are the only good source of protein among popular snack nuts. As a champion for the plant-based movement, this is the third annual program from Wonderful Pistachios, and builds on 2019’s Plant-Based Nutrition Leadership Symposium, and 2020’s Plant Protein Virtual Seminar.

“Year over year, Wonderful Pistachios continues to drive the plant protein conversation forward with an open dialogue among leading experts and influential voices,” said Moon. “It’s our honor and privilege to bring this caliber of program to the nutrition community.”

Those interested in taking part may sign up for free by registering online by October 4, 2021. Attendees who register by September 23, 2021 will be automatically entered to win a swag bag. Registered dietitians will receive 1 CPEU (Continuing Professional Education Unit) for attending.

Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California’s Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: wonderfulpistachios.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM

Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.