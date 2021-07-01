Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar Named Top Nutritious Nut by Good Housekeeping and Best Savory Snack by Delicious Living Magazine

LOS ANGELES – Wonderful® Pistachios No Shells is thrilled to announce the latest awards received for one of its newest flavors, Sea Salt & Vinegar. A tart and tangy snack, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar has been selected as a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2021 Healthy Snack Awards in the Nutritious Nuts & Legumes category, and has won Gold for “Best Savory Snack” in Delicious Living magazine’s 2021 Best Bite Awards for Consumer Choice. The new flavor was also named the “Most Innovate New Product” in the Salty Snacks category at the 2021 Sweets & Snacks Expo.

Launched in March 2021, Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Sea Salt & Vinegar has just the right amount of sea salt and vinegar for an ideal balance of sour and savory. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells contain 6 grams of plant protein per serving and is one of the highest quality protein snack nuts on the market.

In addition, Pistachios are known for their protein power, fiber and better-for-you unsaturated fats for a combination that may help keep you feeling fuller longer. All of this makes Wonderful Pistachios a delicious and nutritious snack perfect for on-the-go, road trip adventures, or anytime snacking.

The Good Housekeeping 2021 Healthy Snack Awards highlight innovative snacks in the food space that meet the publication’s nutritional criteria (including caps on perserving calories, sugar, and sodium). Good Housekeeping’s inhouse registered dietitian and team of nutrition experts in the

Good Housekeeping Institute’s Nutrition Lab rigorously analyzed ingredient lists, Nutrition Facts labels, packaging claims and flavor profiles of hundreds of snacks to find the best of the best. Consumer testers also weighed in on taste and provided additional real-life analysis.

The Delicious Living annual Best Bite Awards recognizes the best food products that prioritize flavor and clean ingredients, with Consumer Choice Awards (voted on by natural health shoppers) and Retailer Choice Awards (voted on by natural health retailers).

The Sweets & Snacks Expo’s highly coveted Most Innovative New Product Awards recognize companies for their achievements in introducing innovative candy and snack products to the market over the past two years. The submitted products were judged by retail and category thought leaders from leading retailers like Costco, Walgreen’s, and 7-Eleven.

“Life is better lived with a bit of flavor. Our complete No Shells lineup adds a little zing or spice to snack time, and to the snack aisle, in a nutritious way,” said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing, The Wonderful Company. “With the plant protein of Wonderful Pistachios, consumers can fuel their summer adventures or satisfy at-home cravings with a tasty, healthy snack.”

This latest recognition adds to the growing list of accolades for Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors, which include Good Housekeeping’s 2020 Healthy Snack Awards for No Shells Honey Roasted, Men’s Health Snack Awards for No Shells Chili Roasted, Health Magazine Snack Awards for No Shells Chili Roasted, and 2020 SnackNation Insights Award for “Best Nut or Trail Mix” for No Shells Honey Roasted, amongst others.

Since launching the new BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar No Shells in March 2021, Wonderful Pistachios has seen record weekly growth, further solidifying consumer demand for healthy and high-quality snacks. Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is available at retailers nationwide and online, allowing snackers to make healthy choices every day.

For more information about Wonderful Pistachios, please visit GetCrackin.com

About Wonderful Pistachios

Wonderful Pistachios is the world’s largest vertically integrated pistachio processor and marketer. Located in California’s Central Valley, our nuts are Non-GMO Project Verified, providing a smart, healthy choice for consumers around the world. Our nuts can be found in stores nationwide and online under the flagship brand, Wonderful® Pistachios. For more, visit: getcrackin.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Wonderful Pistachios is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held $5 billion company that also has iconic brands such as Wonderful® Halos®, FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, JUSTIN® Wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $5 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI® Water, POM Wonderful®, Wonderful® Pistachios, Wonderful® Halos®, Wonderful® Seedless Lemons, Teleflora®, JUSTIN® Wines, JNSQ™ Wines, and Landmark® Wines.

The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.