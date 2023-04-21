ZAG Technical Services Exec Featured Panelist at Canadian Produce Marketing Association Tradeshow

San Jose, Calif. – ZAG Technical Services (ZAG), an award-winning IT consulting firm, managed services, and IT security provider specializing in the Ag and Food & Beverage industries, will be speaking on an expert panel about Cybersecurity – Before and After an Incident, at the Canadian Produce Marketing Association tradeshow in Toronto, Canada on April 25 – 27.

The event session, moderated by OPPY’s Steve Roosdahl, will feature ZAG CEO, Greg Gatzke and will be presented so industry members from every level of the supply chain and produce discipline can understand the risk and responsibility of cybersecurity challenges. The panel will speak to the before and after of a cyber incident, including how companies prepare and protect themselves, what happens when an attack occurs, and how to plan for recovery with limited business interruption.

“It cannot be said enough, cybersecurity is one of the greatest risks to modern agriculture and today’s food supply chain,” Gatzke commented. “As we’ve seen, recent ransomware attacks left businesses unable to operate and food not delivered, highlighting the reach a single attack can have. Cyberattacks do not affect their target alone, but potentially anyone up and down the target’s supply chain, as well.” he concluded.

The panel will feature:

Greg Gatzke, ZAG Technical Services

Erik Larsen, Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Kevin Potter, L&M Companies

Sem Ponnambalam, Xahive

Also, in attendance at the show to discuss technical needs for uptime reliability and technology concerns will be ZAG Business Strategist, Dave McCary. McCary has been an IT advisor in the fresh food supply chain for 17 years helping clients develop IT solutions that serve their missions of delivering fresh food to people around the world. “Every competitive advantage in the fresh food supply chain is dependent on technology for success,” remarked McCary. “Protecting the IT assets of the agriculture industry is how we ensure we can continue to feed the world fresh food, year-round, with consistency and confidence,” he concluded.

Although ZAG has attended many industry events in the United States, this will be their first year at CPMA. To schedule an appointment to meet the ZAG team, please contact Robert Collings at rcollings@zagtech.com.

