Washington Crab Recalls Blue Crab Dip 8oz, Cocktail Sauce 8oz, Cole Slaw 8oz and 16oz & Crabcake 2, 6, & 12 Count Packages

Company Announcement

Product Size Use By Dates Missing Allergen Blue Crab Dip 8 oz 10/24/2022 to

4/24/2023 Milk Cocktail Sauce 8 oz 10/24/22 to 5/24/2023 Fish & Soy Cole Slaw 8 oz & 16 oz 10/21/2022 to 4/21/2023 Egg & Soy Crabcake 2, 6 & 12 count 10/13/2022 to 4/13/2023 Egg, Wheat & Soy

The products were distributed between Oct 13, 2022 to April 13, 2023. The Blue Crab Dip, Cocktail Sauce and Cole Slaw were packaged in clear plastic cups and Crabcakes on plastic trays and sold primarily to distributors, restaurants and company retail outlet located in the states of North Carolina & South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Michael Taylor at 252-946-5796 between hours of 8 AM to 6 PM EST Monday thru Friday EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.