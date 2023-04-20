Washington Crab Recalls Blue Crab Dip 8oz, Cocktail Sauce 8oz, Cole Slaw 8oz and 16oz & Crabcake 2, 6, & 12 Count Packages

FDA Seafood April 20, 2023

Company Announcement

ProductSizeUse By DatesMissing Allergen
Blue Crab Dip8 oz10/24/2022 to
4/24/2023		Milk
Cocktail Sauce8 oz10/24/22 to 5/24/2023Fish & Soy
Cole Slaw8 oz & 16 oz10/21/2022 to 4/21/2023Egg & Soy
Crabcake2, 6 & 12 count10/13/2022 to 4/13/2023Egg, Wheat & Soy

The products were distributed between Oct 13, 2022 to April 13, 2023. The Blue Crab Dip, Cocktail Sauce and Cole Slaw were packaged in clear plastic cups and Crabcakes on plastic trays and sold primarily to distributors, restaurants and company retail outlet located in the states of North Carolina & South Carolina.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Michael Taylor at 252-946-5796 between hours of 8 AM to 6 PM EST Monday thru Friday EST.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.

