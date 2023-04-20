Inland Seafood Celebrates Grand Opening of New Facility in Jefferson Parish

(JEFFERSON PARISH, La) – The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission (JEDCO) celebrated the grand opening of Inland Fresh Seafood Corporation in Jefferson Parish on Tuesday. The national seafood distributor, which is 100% employee owned through an Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP), invested approximately $4 million in the purchase and renovation of a 14,000 square-foot facility in Elmwood, bringing 55 jobs to Jefferson Parish.

Founded in Atlanta in 1977, Inland Seafood is the largest seafood distributor in the Southeast and one of the most innovative companies in the industry. The company began operations in the Greater New Orleans region in 1995, building a reputation among the city’s culinary scene for its unmatched quality and service. As demand for their products and services grew, Inland Seafood’s opened a full-scale distribution facility for a diverse range of seafood, specialty proteins, and artisan goods.

In 2022, JEDCO worked with Inland Seafood to identify a new space for their growing needs. Early this year, the distributor moved into a new, state-of-the-art facility in Elmwood, which includes a cut shop and processing area, both refrigerated and frozen storage, and loading docks. It has been designed to meet the growing demand for fresh, frozen, and value-added seafood, meat, and specialty products in the Gulf Coast.

“The opening of Inland Seafood in Jefferson Parish directly aligns with our work around elevating and sustaining the regional seafood industry,” said JEDCO President and CEO Jerry Bologna. “The company’s decision to operate in our community provides a significant boost to the region’s iconic seafood industry while also promoting Jefferson Parish as a desired location for businesses in the Culinary Products industry. We thank Inland Seafood for their investment and remain committed to supporting their growth in Jefferson Parish.”

JEDCO’s commitment to providing opportunities for investment, growth, and job creation for businesses in the fishing and seafood industry was on full display as they worked with Inland Seafood. In addition to site selection assistance, JEDCO also provided Parish interface to address parking needs, sourced cold storage equipment via a local broker, and offered tax incentive and financing guidance.

The new facility is staffed by a team of experienced food industry professionals, dedicated to ensuring that customers receive the best possible service and support. Inland Seafood has always kept its commitment of providing its customers with a wide range of high-quality proteins and specialty foods, and to ensuring that they receive them in a timely and efficient manner, and their new facility in Elmwood helps bolster that even further.

“My fellow employee owners and I are thrilled to be opening this new facility, and to continue supporting the Greater New Orleans community and the local economy,” said Jonathan Comeaux, General Manager of Inland NOLA. “None of this would have been possible without our incredible team of employees, contractors, vendors, and our customers who have stuck by us through it all. We are proud of our long history in the New Orleans region, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers throughout the Gulf Coast for many years to come.”

The company supplies over 5,500 restaurants and 2,500 retail outlets with only the best wholesale proteins and gourmet foods. Inland has continued to establish relationships with fishermen in The Gulf region and grow its customer base by supplying the best local seafood to New Orleans’ famed restaurant scene and retail outlets. The company persists in its commitment to supporting The Gulf community and sources its native species from local fishermen. This includes finfish, crabmeat, crawfish, oysters, and so much more.

“We are proud to welcome Inland Seafood to Jefferson Parish, where the company can access some of the nation’s best and freshest catches,” said Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng. “Jefferson Parish is committed to the long-term resilience and success of our local fishermen and fisheries-related businesses. We are grateful for Inland Seafood’s investment into this industry and their impact on the Culinary Services industry as a whole.”

“This is an exciting economic development win for our community,” said District 2 Councilman Deano Bonano. “We appreciate Inland Seafood’s infusion of jobs and investment into our community, which will have a long-term impact on the success of our local seafood industry. The Jefferson Parish Council is a committed resource and partner to Inland Seafood for years to come.”

ABOUT INLAND SEAFOOD:

As the largest seafood distributor in the Southeast and one of the most innovative companies in its industry, Inland Seafood has built its strong reputation over 45+ years by providing quality products and service to our customers. The company supplies over 5,500 restaurants and 2,500 retail outlets with only the best wholesale proteins and gourmet foods. Inland Seafood is a full-line processor and distributor of more than 5,000 fresh, frozen, smoked, and specialty seafood items, and offer a complete line of non-aquatic gourmet specialty foods, including antibiotic and hormone-free meats, game, and poultry, as well as cheeses, olives, oils, and so much more. www.inlandseafood.com