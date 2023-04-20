Preparing for Mother’s Day 2023 – Tips and Trends

Mother’s Day is right around the corner on Sunday, May 14th. This holiday is traditionally known for taking the time to show extra love and appreciation for Moms and Mother figures in our lives.



According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day is the 3rd most lucrative holiday in the industry, following Valentine’s Day and Christmas/Hanukkah. Mother’s Day is responsible for 26% of sales and 24% of sales volume. In 2022, NRF says 84% of people surveyed said they planned to celebrate Mother’s Day, spending an average of about $245 on Mother’s Day gifts. The top 3 categories for gifts included Greeting Cards at 75%, Flowers at 72%, and Outings at 57%. When NRF asked, “When purchasing gifts, what is most important to gift-givers?” they rated a gift that is unique as the most important (46%) and cheaper/more cost-effective as least important (17%).

Right behind unique gifts, gifts that create a special memory came next (41%). According to a recent Floral Marketing Fund Study on Increasing Demand and Satisfaction in the Floral Industry, consumers have overall positive associations with cut flowers. Respondents were studied by generation. In this report, Baby Boomers and older are grouped together and are defined as those born in 1964 or before, and Gen X are those born from 1965-1984. Those two age brackets, the ages of many mom figures, both reported that they feel cut flowers positively impact both your overall mood as well as overall household mood. Gen X also perceived cut flowers as helping boost workplace morale and reduce stress. In this study, Mother’s Day saw the highest percentage of consumers buying cut flowers at 51%.

