Senator Chuck Grassley Visits Plantpeddler

Cresco, Iowa – On the beautiful Spring sun-filled afternoon of April 11th, 2023, Plantpeddler hosted U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, for a greenhouse facility tour and Town Hall meeting, which is part of his yearly 99 County Tour. The Senator has made Plantpeddler a regular stop since 1995 and enjoys getting caught-up on the growth at Plantpeddler, and more importantly, the state of the greenhouse industry. After touring the Plantpeddler Young Plant facility, he engaged with the Plantpeddler team to answer questions and discuss current issues on a wide range of topics.

The venue provided an excellent opportunity to discuss the Horticulture industry, and topics important to the health of horticulture. During his visit, Mike Gooder of Plantpeddler discussed the parallels of the greenhouse industry to commodity agriculture and the confinement livestock industry, which Mr. Grassley knows intimately from his own background rooted in Iowa agriculture. The Senator left Plantpeddler with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the important role horticulture plays in the greater agricultural community.

Background:

Senator Chuck Grassley was born September 17, 1933, on a farm in Butler County, Iowa, where he continues to farm today. Grassley holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from the University of Northern Iowa. He married Barbara Speicher, they have five children, and currently farms with son Robin.

