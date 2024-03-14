35 FABI Award Recipients to Take Center Stage at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show

CHICAGO — The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the epicenter of culinary innovation and a showcase of emerging trends in the foodservice industry, is thrilled to unveil the 35 recipients of the 2024 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards®. Each year, the FABI Awards program celebrates groundbreaking products that not only shape the future of food and beverage but also set new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry. This year, 10 of the FABI Awardees have earned the prestigious title of FABI Favorites by the judges, underscoring their unmatched influence and visionary contributions to the industry. The National Restaurant Association Show will take place May 18-21, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago and brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event.

Tom Cindric, President of the National Restaurant Association Show, celebrated the FABI Award recipients, stating, “These 35 exceptional products, including the 10 FABI Favorites, have truly captured the essence of innovation at the Show, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and setting the stage for emerging trends in food and beverage. From AI-generated plant-based formulas to innovative flavor combinations these products showcase the dynamic landscape of cuisine and promise to shape the ongoing evolution of the industry.”

The FABI Awards spotlight the most innovative and forward-thinking flavors of the year, driving trends and satisfying today’s consumer demands for more sustainable and eco-friendly products. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations, including Wendy’s, Aramark and Pizza Hut Global. Recipients are chosen based on their novel flavors, market uniqueness, appeal to operators, innovative solutions to industry challenges, and profit potential.

Introduced at the 2023 Show, the FABI Favorites designation offers special recognition to food and beverage products that excel within an already extraordinary lineup, exemplifying creativity, ingenuity, and the ability to expand menu options industry-wide. These products stood out as the judges’ top selections, showcasing unparalleled innovation and culinary excellence. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to savor these outstanding products by tasting both FABI Favorites and FABI Awardees at the Connections space, situated within The Culinary Experience, throughout the Show.

“By recognizing products that exemplify creativity, uniqueness, and the ability to address current and emerging consumer needs and trends, the FABI Awards not only celebrate innovation but also drive it forward,” stated Zia Ahmed, Senior Director at The Ohio State University and 2024 FABI judge. “As we look ahead, technological innovation is poised to cater to evolving dietary preferences, offering plant-based foods with intensified flavors and reimagining traditional beverages and foods in alternative formats. These trends, while initially leading to innovation, are set to shape the future of cuisine while maintaining a focus on nutritional balance and sustainability.”

“In an ever-changing restaurant industry, operators are seeking competitive advantages that both improve efficiency and/or food quality while increasing customer satisfaction,” Jeff Nobbs, CEO and co-founder of Zero Acre Farms and a 2024 FABI Favorite, added. “We’re thrilled to receive the 2024 FABI Award because it reinforces the value that we’re providing operators across the industry with our Zero Acre oil which is a superior all-purpose cooking oil that meets the needs of both chefs and patrons looking for an option that’s better for people and the planet.”

THE 2024 FABI AWARDEES ARE:

FABI FAVORITES

Revel Eats Horchata Bites

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Agua Blanca Shrimp

Atarraya Inc

Plant-based Meat Bites, Black Sheep Foods

Black Sheep Foods

Flavor Fresh Gourmet Single Serve Vegan Ranch

DYMA Brands

Chile Pepper Flavor Pearls

Finesaler LLC

ReadyCarved® Pork Al Pastor

Grecian Delight | Kronos

JIFFY Sweet Cream Pancake and Waffle Mix

JIFFY Foodservice

Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread

Oggi Foods Inc.

Prime Roots X Fabrique Délices Pâté

Prime Roots

Zero Acre Cooking Oil

Zero Acre Farms

FABI AWARDEES

Posada Cruncheros Spinach Artichoke Rolled Tacos

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Revel Eats Guacamole Bites

Ajinomoto Foods North America

Beyond® Smashable Burger

Beyond Meat

Chunk Steak

Chunk Foods

Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Extract

The Coca-Cola Company

Topo Chico Sabores Blueberry with Hibiscus Extract

The Coca-Cola Company

Topo Chico Sabores Tangerine with Ginger Extract

The Coca-Cola Company

Flavor Fresh Gourmet Single Serve Vegan Hunny Mustard

DYMA Brands

Flavor Fresh Gourmet Single Serve Vegan Mayo

DYMA Brands

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

Eli’s Cheesecake Co.

Maple Syrup Butter

Epicurean Butter

Impossible™ Beef Jumbo Hot Dogs

Impossible Foods

Plant-Based Calamari

Jinka

Konscious Plant-Based Sushi Rolls- California Roll

KONSCIOUS

Plant-Based Sno’ Crab

KONSCIOUS

LUNCHABLES® Grilled Cheesies- Original Flavor

Kraft Heinz Company

Kraft NotMac & Cheese

The Kraft Heinz NotCompany

NotMayo

The Kraft Heinz NotCompany

Crunchy Garden Bites

No Meat Factory

Oatly Half & Half

Oatly

Neapolitan Gluten Free Crust

Oggi Foods Inc.

Prime Roots X Fabrique Délices Koji-Foie Gras

Prime Roots

San-J No Soy Tamari Sauce – Soy Free & Gluten Free

San-J International

TÖST Rose

TÖST Beverages

Jalapeño Cornbread

Veggies Made Great

