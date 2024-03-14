35 FABI Award Recipients to Take Center Stage at the 2024 National Restaurant Association Show

CHICAGO — The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show®, the epicenter of culinary innovation and a showcase of emerging trends in the foodservice industry, is thrilled to unveil the 35 recipients of the 2024 Food and Beverage (FABI) Awards®. Each year, the FABI Awards program celebrates groundbreaking products that not only shape the future of food and beverage but also set new standards for innovation and excellence in the industry. This year, 10 of the FABI Awardees have earned the prestigious title of FABI Favorites by the judges, underscoring their unmatched influence and visionary contributions to the industry. The National Restaurant Association Show will take place May 18-21, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago and brings together more restaurant and hospitality buyers and equipment manufacturers than any other industry event.
Tom Cindric, President of the National Restaurant Association Show, celebrated the FABI Award recipients, stating, “These 35 exceptional products, including the 10 FABI Favorites, have truly captured the essence of innovation at the Show, pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity and setting the stage for emerging trends in food and beverage. From AI-generated plant-based formulas to innovative flavor combinations these products showcase the dynamic landscape of cuisine and promise to shape the ongoing evolution of the industry.”
The FABI Awards spotlight the most innovative and forward-thinking flavors of the year, driving trends and satisfying today’s consumer demands for more sustainable and eco-friendly products. Each FABI Award submission was evaluated by an independent panel of judges from across the foodservice industry who represent some of the most well-known brands and organizations, including Wendy’s, Aramark and Pizza Hut Global. Recipients are chosen based on their novel flavors, market uniqueness, appeal to operators, innovative solutions to industry challenges, and profit potential.
Introduced at the 2023 Show, the FABI Favorites designation offers special recognition to food and beverage products that excel within an already extraordinary lineup, exemplifying creativity, ingenuity, and the ability to expand menu options industry-wide. These products stood out as the judges’ top selections, showcasing unparalleled innovation and culinary excellence. Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to savor these outstanding products by tasting both FABI Favorites and FABI Awardees at the Connections space, situated within The Culinary Experience, throughout the Show.
“By recognizing products that exemplify creativity, uniqueness, and the ability to address current and emerging consumer needs and trends, the FABI Awards not only celebrate innovation but also drive it forward,” stated Zia Ahmed, Senior Director at The Ohio State University and 2024 FABI judge. “As we look ahead, technological innovation is poised to cater to evolving dietary preferences, offering plant-based foods with intensified flavors and reimagining traditional beverages and foods in alternative formats. These trends, while initially leading to innovation, are set to shape the future of cuisine while maintaining a focus on nutritional balance and sustainability.”
“In an ever-changing restaurant industry, operators are seeking competitive advantages that both improve efficiency and/or food quality while increasing customer satisfaction,” Jeff Nobbs, CEO and co-founder of Zero Acre Farms and a 2024 FABI Favorite, added. “We’re thrilled to receive the 2024 FABI Award because it reinforces the value that we’re providing operators across the industry with our Zero Acre oil which is a superior all-purpose cooking oil that meets the needs of both chefs and patrons looking for an option that’s better for people and the planet.”
FABI FAVORITES
Revel Eats Horchata Bites
Ajinomoto Foods North America
Agua Blanca Shrimp
Atarraya Inc
Plant-based Meat Bites, Black Sheep Foods
Black Sheep Foods
Flavor Fresh Gourmet Single Serve Vegan Ranch
DYMA Brands
Chile Pepper Flavor Pearls
Finesaler LLC
ReadyCarved® Pork Al Pastor
Grecian Delight | Kronos
JIFFY Sweet Cream Pancake and Waffle Mix
JIFFY Foodservice
Gluten Free Roman-Style Pinsa Flatbread
Oggi Foods Inc.
Prime Roots X Fabrique Délices Pâté
Prime Roots
Zero Acre Cooking Oil
Zero Acre Farms
FABI AWARDEES
Posada Cruncheros Spinach Artichoke Rolled Tacos
Ajinomoto Foods North America
Revel Eats Guacamole Bites
Ajinomoto Foods North America
Beyond® Smashable Burger
Beyond Meat
Chunk Steak
Chunk Foods
Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Extract
The Coca-Cola Company
Topo Chico Sabores Blueberry with Hibiscus Extract
The Coca-Cola Company
Topo Chico Sabores Tangerine with Ginger Extract
The Coca-Cola Company
Flavor Fresh Gourmet Single Serve Vegan Hunny Mustard
DYMA Brands
Flavor Fresh Gourmet Single Serve Vegan Mayo
DYMA Brands
Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
Eli’s Cheesecake Co.
Maple Syrup Butter
Epicurean Butter
Impossible™ Beef Jumbo Hot Dogs
Impossible Foods
Plant-Based Calamari
Jinka
Konscious Plant-Based Sushi Rolls- California Roll
KONSCIOUS
Plant-Based Sno’ Crab
KONSCIOUS
LUNCHABLES® Grilled Cheesies- Original Flavor
Kraft Heinz Company
Kraft NotMac & Cheese
The Kraft Heinz NotCompany
NotMayo
The Kraft Heinz NotCompany
Crunchy Garden Bites
No Meat Factory
Oatly Half & Half
Oatly
Neapolitan Gluten Free Crust
Oggi Foods Inc.
Prime Roots X Fabrique Délices Koji-Foie Gras
Prime Roots
San-J No Soy Tamari Sauce – Soy Free & Gluten Free
San-J International
TÖST Rose
TÖST Beverages
Jalapeño Cornbread
Veggies Made Great
Awarded products will be acknowledged throughout the Show floor with prominent signage and featured in a demo at The Culinary Experience at the Show and in tastings held at the Connections space.
For more information about the National Restaurant Association Show and to register, visit nationalrestaurantshow.com. Connect with the Show online on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
The National Restaurant Association Restaurant, Hotel-Motel Show is owned and operated by Informa Connect in partnership with the National Restaurant Association.