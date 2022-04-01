Aramark Adds New Flavors to Its Culinary Roster, Cooks up New Latin Concept With Chef Grace Ramirez

PHILADELPHIA–Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food service provider, is teaming up with Chef and dedicated humanitarian, Grace Ramirez, to launch La Latina Cocina, bringing an authentic Latin experience to its guests. La Latina Cocina will debut at seven higher education residential dining locations at the end of Women’s History Month and will run through the end of the Spring semester.

Aramark research shows 67% of Gen Z prefers authentic, cultural cuisine and in response to that growing demand, Aramark’s culinary development team worked with Ramirez and chefs from its higher education field culinary team to develop a comprehensive offering that will deliver an authentic Latin experience, while also providing a variety of options for guests.

“Guests and clients have heightened expectations for featuring authentic foods from their community and the surrounding area,” said Jack Donovan, President and CEO of Aramark Higher Education. “Chef Ramirez understands that food is culture and loves sharing the nourishing traditions of Latin American cuisine—its vibrancy, incredible creativity and, above all, comfort. Her unique mix of traditional flavors and adventurous spirit is what makes the La Latina Cocina concept unique. We are looking forward to delighting and engaging students nationwide with authentic Latin food.”

“La Latina is the name of my first cookbook, and the word Cocina means kitchen or to cook. The kitchen in Latin American food and culture is the hub, the heart of the house, where the party happens, where we share with freedom and creativity, and where people gather. It’s not only about the place, but it’s an action because La Latina Cocina means the Latin female that cooks, and it is about bringing all the flavors from Latin American culture into one concept,” said Ramirez.

La Latina Cocina’s menu items draw heavy inspiration from Ramirez’s La Latina cookbook, while also being supported by Aramark’s existing recipe database. Students will have the option to order the items as dishes or as Build Your Own (BYO). Some items that will appear on the La Latina Cocina menu include:

El Choripan Platter: Grilled chorizo with guasacaca, pickled cabbage and cilantro crema on a roll with chili-lime chips

Grilled chorizo with guasacaca, pickled cabbage and cilantro crema on a roll with chili-lime chips Mojo Pulled Pork Taco Platter: Braised mojo pork shoulder corn taco, served with frijoles negros​, arroz rojo and ​platano maduro

Braised mojo pork shoulder corn taco, served with frijoles negros​, arroz rojo and ​platano maduro Chipotle Mushroom Tostada Platter: A cauli-tortilla with chipotle veggies and vegan cheddar, served with poblano salad and pickled cabbage

A cauli-tortilla with chipotle veggies and vegan cheddar, served with poblano salad and pickled cabbage Tres Leche: Layered vanilla sponge cake soaked in sweet​ three-milk blend with whipped cream and fresh fruit​

Layered vanilla sponge cake soaked in sweet​ three-milk blend with whipped cream and fresh fruit​ Dragon Fruit Agua Fresca: Fresh dragon fruit mixed with lime juice and agave

La Latina Cocina’s co-development process was a collaboration between Ramirez, Aramark’s corporate culinary development team, and chefs from its higher education business. The higher education chefs have each been recognized in Aramark’s Chef Spotlight series that brings the company’s diverse chefs to the forefront and showcases their stories, experiences, and culinary talent throughout the year, in partnership with Aramark’s employee resource groups (ERGs). As part of its Be Well. Do Well. sustainability plan, Aramark is working to reduce inequity, support and grow local communities, and protect the planet. The company is developing concepts like La Latina Cocina to increase awareness, educate, and acknowledge the diverse backgrounds of culinary team members within Aramark, as well as to inspire and uplift guests, employees, and the communities Aramark serves.

About Chef Grace Ramirez

A chef, dedicated humanitarian, author, and broadcaster, Chef Grace Ramirez has become a world leader who brings her Latin American heritage and charisma to the vast audiences of Oceanía and the Americas. A blend of celebrity power and rooted knowledge of the culinary complexity of Latin American tradition, Grace has made a life of her own design. She is committed to shaping the future with authentic vibrancy and sustained care for nourishment, values inherited from a long lineage of powerful women.

Recently featured by CherryBombe’s 100 Women in Hospitality and People En Español’s Most Powerful Latina Women of 2021, Grace speaks to a new generation. Leading by example through her work with World Central Kitchen, This is About Humanity, IsraAid, and Wellness in the Schools, Grace empowers people to take an active role in society and creates a global sense of connection beyond borders.

Miami born and Venezuela-raised, the current New Yorker’s diverse Latin heritage was the inspiration for her cookbook, La Latina, featuring her interpretation of traditional recipes from Latin America. Visit ChefGraceRamirez.com to learn more, or follow Chef Grace on Instagram @chefgraceramirez.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark ranked No. 1 In the Diversified Outsourcing Services Category on FORTUNE’s 2022 List of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’ and has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.