Aramark Celebrates Latinx Culture and Team Contributions During Hispanic Heritage Month

PHILADELPHIA-Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), a leading provider of hospitality, facilities, and uniform services, is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15- October 15), by announcing the company’s annual Hispanic Heritage Month (HHM) 30/30 award winners and by celebrating the diversity of its culinary talent through the stories and recipes from its Hispanic and Latinx chefs across the country.

Aramark’s Impacto employee resource group (ERG) selected 30 employees to receive its annual HHM 30/30 award. The award, which was established in 2017, recognizes team members for delivering on Aramark’s mission of being rooted in service, and for outstanding effort during the challenges of the past year.

Additionally, Aramark guests will be able to learn more about some of the company’s Hispanic and Latinx chefs, and experience the dishes that inspire them, through the company’s Chef Spotlight program. Launched at the start of 2021, Chef Spotlight celebrates the diversity of the company’s culinary talent and spotlights the chefs who have had an impact on the organization and its guests. This month, Chef Spotlight shares the stories of inspiring culinarians, representing various countries, including Argentina, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, El Salvador, Uruguay, and more.

This year’s Impacto HHM 30/30 honorees include:

Alicia Rivera , Executive Chef, K-12

, Executive Chef, K-12 Andrew Cortez , Production Supervisor, AUS Refreshments

, Production Supervisor, AUS Refreshments Anthony Lopez , General Manager, Sports & Entertainment

, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment Belinda Belmontes , Operations Manager, Parks/Leisure

, Operations Manager, Parks/Leisure Brenda Gomez , Food Service Shift Supervisor, Business Dining

, Food Service Shift Supervisor, Business Dining Cynthia Magdalena Morales Gatica , Chef, International

, Chef, International Daniela Andrea Mardones Ponce , Contract Assistant, International

, Contract Assistant, International Denis Franco , General Manager, Healthcare

, General Manager, Healthcare Elisabeth Rodriguez , Food Service Manager, Higher Education

, Food Service Manager, Higher Education Fernando Lopez , Catering Services Coordinator, Healthcare

, Catering Services Coordinator, Healthcare Gilbert Talamantez , Supervisor Corporate Services, Uniform Services

, Supervisor Corporate Services, Uniform Services Ignacio Sanchez , Director, Strategic Development, Corrections

, Director, Strategic Development, Corrections Jacqueline Chavezruiz , Food Retail Brand Location Manager, Business Dining

, Food Retail Brand Location Manager, Business Dining Jay Gutierrez , General Manager, Sports & Entertainment

, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment Jessica Esquivias , Administrative Assistant, Higher Education

, Administrative Assistant, Higher Education John Arroyo , District Manager, AUS Refreshments

, District Manager, AUS Refreshments Jose Chavez , Executive Chef, Sports & Entertainment

, Executive Chef, Sports & Entertainment Jose Saenz , Nutrition Associate Manager, K-12

, Nutrition Associate Manager, K-12 Lilibeth Brall , Customer Service Representative, Corporate/Avendra

, Customer Service Representative, Corporate/Avendra Luis Torres , Food Service Supervisor, Healthcare

, Food Service Supervisor, Healthcare Manuel Ignacio Villafane Lima , Head of Human Resources, International

, Head of Human Resources, International Maria Nieto , Cook, Business Dining

, Cook, Business Dining Marisol Padilla , Supervisor, Finance & Accounting, AUS Refreshments

, Supervisor, Finance & Accounting, AUS Refreshments Michael Cintron , Regional Sales Director, AUS

, Regional Sales Director, AUS Richard Cintron , IT Business Analyst, Parks/Leisure

, IT Business Analyst, Parks/Leisure Salvador Aguirre , Food Service Director, Higher Education

, Food Service Director, Higher Education Tatiana Negron , Laundry Associate Manager, Healthcare

, Laundry Associate Manager, Healthcare Tomas Canales , Food Retail Brand Location Supervisor, Higher Education

, Food Retail Brand Location Supervisor, Higher Education Ulises De La Cruz , General Manager, Sports & Entertainment

, General Manager, Sports & Entertainment Victor Carbajal, Sr. Human Resources Manager, Higher Education

The following culinarians are featured in the Hispanic Heritage Month Chef Spotlight. Some of their stories are highlighted in Aramark’s Making Our Mark Blog and are also shared here.

Alexander Blanco , Catering Manager, Parks/Leisure

, Catering Manager, Parks/Leisure Alicia Rivera , Executive Chef, K-12

, Executive Chef, K-12 Angel Castillo, Food Service Manager, Higher Education

Food Service Manager, Higher Education Antonio Espinosa-Cruz, Food Service Worker, Higher Education

Food Service Worker, Higher Education Ariel Mayorga, Executive Chef, Higher Education

Executive Chef, Higher Education Brenda Granados , Executive Chef, LifeWorks

, Executive Chef, LifeWorks Brent Mercado , Executive Chef, Leisure

, Executive Chef, Leisure Eduardo Flores, Production Chef, Higher Education

Production Chef, Higher Education Efren Sosa, Executive Chef, Higher Education

Executive Chef, Higher Education Elizabeth Baxter , Food Service Manager, Higher Education

, Food Service Manager, Higher Education Gabe Salinas , Culinary Operations Associate, Higher Education

, Culinary Operations Associate, Higher Education George Suarez, Executive Chef, Higher Education

Executive Chef, Higher Education Humberto Oliveros, Chef Manager, Higher Education

Chef Manager, Higher Education Ileana Medina Shelton, Chef Manager, Healthcare

Chef Manager, Healthcare Jensy Cervantes, Chef Manager, Higher Education

Chef Manager, Higher Education Jesus Moreno-Valle, Executive Chef, Higher Education

Executive Chef, Higher Education Joaquin Alcocer, Chef, Business Dining

Chef, Business Dining Jorge Busso , Executive Chef, Business Dining

, Executive Chef, Business Dining Jorge Mendez, Executive Chef, Business Dining

Executive Chef, Business Dining Jorge Salas , Lead Cook, LifeWorks

, Lead Cook, LifeWorks Jose Hernandez , Sous Chef, LifeWorks

, Sous Chef, LifeWorks Juan Pablo Rocha, Catering Chef, Higher Education

Catering Chef, Higher Education Ladislao Villarreal, Patient Production Services Manager, Healthcare

Patient Production Services Manager, Healthcare Michael Chapoy , Chef/PSM, Healthcare

, Chef/PSM, Healthcare Mike Casas, Chef Manager, Business Dining

Chef Manager, Business Dining Norilyn Rodriguez ,Lead Cook, Business Dining

,Lead Cook, Business Dining Norma Cigarroa , Cook, LifeWorks

, Cook, LifeWorks Orlando Ramos III , Supervisor, Higher Education

, Supervisor, Higher Education Rodrigo Campos , Executive Chef, LifeWorks

, Executive Chef, LifeWorks Ruben Rivero, Cook, Business Dining

Cook, Business Dining Stacy Campos, Food Service Director, Healthcare

Food Service Director, Healthcare Toni Thomas, Chef Production Manager, Higher Education

Chef Production Manager, Higher Education Tony Alcaraz, Chef, Business Dining

As part of its broader 2025 sustainability plan, Be Well. Do Well., Aramark is working to reduce inequality, support and grow local communities and protect the planet. The company is committed to facilitating access to opportunities that will improve the well-being of its employees, consumers, communities, and people in its supply chain, and continues to help people develop careers and livelihoods; access, choose and prepare healthy food; and grow communities, businesses, and local economies.

