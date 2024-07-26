Aramark Sports + Entertainment Serves Up New Limited-Time Culinary Hits at Seven MLB Stadiums this Summer

Philadelphia, PA – As the Major League Baseball (MLB) season swings into its second half, Aramark Sports + Entertainment (Aramark, NYSE: ARMK) is excited to announce a lineup of new food and beverage options that will be available at seven MLB stadiums starting Friday, July 19.

These offerings are designed to enhance the fan experience with unique flavors, dynamic presentations, and beloved ballpark classics, all while showcasing Aramark’s commitment to culinary innovation.

Here’s a sneak peek at what fans can expect from Aramark and its partners at Citi Field, Citizens Bank Park, Coors Field, Fenway Park, Kauffman Stadium, Minute Maid Park, and PNC Park:

·Burgh Bacon Sundae (PNC Park): Belgian pearl sugar waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, pretzels, caramel sauce, and house-made maple bacon. (Section 107)

·Cajun Etouffee Nacho (Minute Maid Park): Kettle chips topped with shrimp, sausage etouffee, shredded cheese, and green onions with Cajun seasoning. (Section 231, Texas Legends Club)

·City Churri Sandwich (Citizens Bank Park): Smoked chicken thighs, cumin mayo, chimichurri sauce, and pico de gallo on a Liscio’s Bakery Brioche Roll. (Section 142)

·Pig Mac (Fenway Park): Grilled cheese stuffed with mac and cheese, pulled pork, and bacon strips on sourdough bread. (Truly Terrace and Ketel One Deck)

·Polar Pasta (Coors Field): Vanilla ice cream topped with donut holes, strawberry syrup, and mint. (Section 119)

·Taste of the K Taco (Kauffman Stadium): Charred hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla and topped with barbecue brisket, French fries, shredded romaine, pickled red onion, Sriracha Cracker Jacks, and 816Sauce. Rival Sports Bar (Section 250)

·The Mets’ropolitan (Citi Field): Reyka Vodka, Topo Chico Sabores Lime with Mint Sparkling Water, and blueberry liqueur served in a souvenir cocktail glass over ice. (All Bars)

Through this latest MLB offering, Aramark continues to push the boundaries of the stadium dining experience, ensuring that every game is paired with a memorable meal.

About Aramark Sports + Entertainment

Aramark Sports + Entertainment serves more than 150 award-winning food and beverage, retail, and facility service programs in premier stadiums, arenas, convention centers, cultural attractions, performance venues, and unique entertainment destinations across North America. The company has received accolades for industry innovations including autonomous markets, dining concepts powered by artificial intelligence, and high-profile events like the MLB World Series, MLB at Rickwood Field, and NBA All-Star. Aramark has been recognized on FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” The Civic 50 by Points of Light 2024, Fair360’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Black Executives,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.