Braskem America Introduces Bio-Circular Polypropylene (PP): A Sustainable Solution for the Restaurant and Snack Food Industries

Derived from used cooking oil, Braskem’s new mass-balanced Bio-Circular PP represents a significant step towards a circular economy, helping to displace fossil fuels

PHILADELPHIA — Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK) the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas, as well as a global market leader and pioneer producer of biopolymers on an industrial scale, announced the launch of its innovative bio-circular polypropylene (PP), which it sells under the brand name WENEW. WENEW is a groundbreaking advancement in sustainability for the restaurant and snack food industries. Derived from used cooking oil (UCO), this certified bio-circular ISCC Plus mass-balanced product represents a significant step towards a more sustainable economy, helping to displace fossil fuels.

Braskem’s bio-circular PP is designed to promote circularity in the food industry by repurposing UCO. This approach not only reduces the reliance on fossil fuels but also supports environmental sustainability. Bio-circular PP is identical to traditional PP in properties and performance, ensuring a seamless transition for our clients.

Bill Diebold, Vice President, Braskem America Polyolefins, stated, “Our bio-circular PP is currently being supplied to various converters which support the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry. Ideal users include QSR chains, retail food suppliers, traditional restaurants, and snack food companies especially those seeking to enhance circularity from their cooking oil usage. This versatile material is suitable for a wide range of applications, including food packaging, flexible packaging (such as films), and consumer goods.”

Bio-circular PP addresses critical environmental concerns by displacing fossil-based sources of propylene and promoting circularity. UCO is collected and repurposed upstream to produce certified bio-circular ISCC Plus propylene. Braskem has partnered with several suppliers in the value chain who, through their production facilities, convert bio-circular feedstock into polypropylene, creating a sustainable loop. As a mass-balanced product, Braskem’s bio-circular PP retains the same properties and performance as traditional PP, allowing continuous integration into existing downstream converter production and end-of-life recycling processes.

“The launch of our bio-circular PP marks a pivotal moment in pursuing sustainability within the restaurant and snack food industries. By adopting this innovative solution, companies can play a crucial role in promoting circularity and reducing their environmental impact. Join us in embracing a greener future with bio-circular polypropylene,” commented Courtney Keller, Sustainability Commercial Manager, Braskem America.

Braskem’s ambition is to be among the global leaders in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions reduction and a key player in carbon capture through the production of materials with renewable, biobased raw materials. By 2030, Braskem seeks to reduce scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 15%; and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, visit www.braskem.com/esg-priorities.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Lexington, MA focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

