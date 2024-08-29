Cantaloupe, Inc. Unveils Suites for its Cheq Platform: A Premium Suite Management Solution for Stadiums and Venues

Suites Offers Venues More Streamlined Hospitality Operations, Enhanced Guest Experiences and Increased Employee Satisfaction

MALVERN, Pa. – Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), a global leading provider of end-to-end technology solutions for self-service commerce, is excited to announce the launch of Suites, a premium suite management system designed to streamline and enhance the hospitality suite experience at stadiums and venues. This new offering within Cantaloupe’s Cheq platform, aims to redefine how venues manage premium suite pre-orders by providing a seamless, user-friendly solution for both suite owners and venue operators.

Suites enables suite owners to handle their food and beverage pre-orders with unprecedented ease. Traditional suite management systems often require manual intervention or phone calls to make last-minute changes. Instead, Suites allows changes to pre-orders up until a preselected time via a desktop or mobile app — which updates automatically for the concession provider. This feature ensures that suite owners have full control over their event-day experience without the need for last-minute calls or manual data entry by suite attendants.

According to Jake Stone, vice president of partnerships, “The ability for suite owners to modify their orders up until a customizable cut-off time is a key differentiator that sets Suites apart from the competition. This feature, combined with the Cheq platform’s user-friendly interface, makes it easier than ever for venues to deliver a premium experience that provides opportunity for revenue growth.”

Another important differentiator of Suites is its flexibility. While it seamlessly integrates with the rest of the Cheq platform through Cantaloupe’s self-service kiosk and mobile ordering solutions, it is also available as a standalone product. This gives venues the freedom to choose the best suite management solution for their needs without being tied to additional technologies. For prospective customers, this means they can adopt Suites independently, while current sports and entertainment partners have the option to enhance their existing setup with this new offering. This differentiates Suites from other management solutions that require entertainment venues to use proprietary kiosks and other platforms.

Suites also addresses the challenges of traditional suite management for venue operators and concession providers by replacing chaotic, error-prone processes with an organized, accurate, and simplified user experience. The solution is web-based, enabling suite attendants, kitchens, and other venue staff to prepare in advance, ensuring a smooth event-day operation. By reducing last-minute changes and streamlining pre-order management, Suites allows venue staff to focus on delivering exceptional customer service.

“Suites is a game-changer for stadiums and venues looking to elevate their suite management capabilities,” says Jake Stone. “By offering a flexible, standalone solution that integrates seamlessly with our existing offerings, we’re empowering our customers to choose the setup that best meets their needs while delivering exceptional service to suite owners and attendees.”

Suites is part of Cantaloupe’s broader strategy of leveraging self-service technology to enhance the customer experience in various sectors, including the sports and entertainment industry. By bringing innovation to premium suites, Cantaloupe continues to expand its footprint in the market, offering solutions that drive efficiency, increase revenue opportunities, and improve the overall event experience. To learn more about Cantaloupe’s Suites, visit cantaloupe.com.

About Cantaloupe Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTLP), is a global technology leader powering self-service commerce. Cantaloupe offers a comprehensive suite of solutions including micro-payment processing, self-checkout kiosks, mobile ordering, connected point of sale systems, and enterprise cloud software. Handling more than a billion transactions annually, Cantaloupe’s solutions enhance operational efficiency and consumer engagement across sectors like food & beverage markets, smart automated retail, hospitality, entertainment venues and more. Committed to innovation, Cantaloupe drives advancements in digital payments and business optimization, serving over 30,000 customers in the U.S., U.K., EU countries, Australia, and Mexico. For more information, visit cantaloupe.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.