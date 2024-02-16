Colorado Sues to Stop $25 Billion Kroger-Albertsons Merger

Colorado’s attorney general filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to block Kroger’s proposed $25 billion acquisition of rival supermarket chain Albertsons (ACI.N), opens new tab, saying consumers would be hurt, as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and other states continue to scrutinize the deal.

Attorney General Phil Weiser in a statement said the proposed transaction, first announced in 2022, “would lead to stores closing, higher prices, fewer jobs, worse customer service, and less resilient supply chains.”

Kroger and Albertsons are two of Colorado’s largest grocery chains, Weiser’s office said. Kroger runs 148 King Soopers and City Market stores, and Albertsons operates 105 Safeway and Albertsons stores in the state.

