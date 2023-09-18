Con Edison and FreshDirect Proudly Join as Sponsors of the Organization’s Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

New York, NY – Ballet Hispánico, the nation’s largest Latinx dance organization and one of America’s Cultural Treasures, will host Celebración Latina, this year’s community event in New York City, on Sunday, October 15, from 1:00pm to 5:00pm, as part of the organization’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Sponsored by Con Edison and FreshDirect, family members of all ages are invited to join the festivities on Ballet Hispánico Way at West 89th Street from Amsterdam Avenue to the front door of Ballet Hispánico’s headquarters for live music by Tempo Alegre, dancing, food from local vendors on the street and, inside the headquarters, for various performances, free dance classes and so much more!

“Dancers are storytellers,” says Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico. “It is a gift to convene together, in this special celebration in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, to share the stories of Latinx culture with nuestra comunidad through the beautiful and powerful art form of dance.”

The 2023 programming will feature performances from the acclaimed professional dance Company as well as the Pa’lante and La Academia students. Additionally, there will be contests, games, and activities for children to engage in and enjoy. Remarks from community leaders are also expected.

“Con Edison proudly partners with Ballet Hispánico and embraces the vibrant culture and rich tapestry of the community during Hispanic Heritage Month,” added Alexandra Larschan, Department Manager, Strategic Partnerships, Con Edison. “Celebración Latina honors the traditions, stories, and contributions that enrich our communities, today and every day.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ballet Hispánico, a cherished fellow New York City institution deeply woven into the city’s cultural tapestry, on Celebración Latina,” said John MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, FreshDirect. “Food and dance are the heart of all festivities and we’re excited to share the delicious products from our featured Latino vendor brands that we are highlighting on our website this Hispanic Heritage Month with our community.”

Every year the celebration draws approximately 2,000 – 2,500 community members from across New York City and surrounding areas.

For more information on all Hispanic Heritage Month programming, please visit www.ballethispanico.org/hhm-2023.

About Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America’s Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico’s three main programs, the Company, School of Dance and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico’s New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.

About Con Edison

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $16 billion in annual revenues and $64 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency. Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a leading online grocer and is committed to delivering the highest quality, freshest food. Founded in 2002, the company creates food experiences and drives simple, healthy solutions to make every day better for their customers. By working directly with growers, producers, and local food innovators, FreshDirect provides the best in culinary exploration. From the latest NYC restaurant fare to sustainably sourced products from here and around the globe, the company finds food treasures and everyday grocery needs and delivers them to your door right when you need them. As a homegrown New York City brand, FreshDirect is integral to the fabric of food culture in the city. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect provides service to the greater New York tri-state area and is part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com/aboutus