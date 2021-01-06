Coolsys Acquires C.E. Holt Refrigeration, Inc.

BREA, Calif. – CoolSys™, the parent of market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services companies nationwide, announced today it has acquired C.E. Holt Refrigeration, Inc., a commercial refrigeration and HVAC company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. This acquisition increases market presence for CoolSys in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia, which are strategic growth states for the company.

“The acquisition of C.E. Holt was our fourth in 2020, all of which were along the East Coast, stretching from South Carolina to Connecticut. This strategic acquisition builds density in the Southeast market and continues our aggressive growth strategy with the goal of becoming a national service provider,” comments Adam Coffey, CEO of CoolSys. “C.E. Holt has a great reputation in the Southeast as a premier, high-quality service provider. We are extremely pleased to welcome them to the CoolSys family!”

Established in 1961 by C.E. and Helen Holt, C.E. Holt Refrigeration serves leading grocery retailers in the Southeast. Based on its longstanding partnerships, it offers service, installation and light electrical work to its customers throughout the region.

“We are very excited to join the rapidly growing CoolSys family,” comments Sam Daniels, vice president of installation at C.E. Holt. “We believe the values of C.E. Holt are very much aligned with CoolSys and look forward to combining our strengths and broadening our capabilities. In addition, we anticipate that becoming part of CoolSys will provide potential career growth opportunities for our team.”

“At C.E. Holt, we share the CoolSys commitment to client service and our ultimate goal is customer satisfaction,” comments Jordan Newsome, vice president of service at C.E. Holt. “We are thrilled to be able to provide the expanded CoolSys service offerings to our customers and to continue to deliver the high level of service that our clients have come to expect.”

About CoolSys

CoolSys is the market-leading refrigeration and HVAC services company, specializing in a full spectrum of best-in-class service experiences and solutions for customers in the retail, foodservice, commercial and industrial market segments. CoolSys and its operating businesses cover every stage of mission-critical systems from engineering and design, to installation, service and maintenance, and energy optimization. Headquartered in Southern California, CoolSys has more than 3,000 employees nationwide, serving the daily needs of more than 45,000 customer locations across North America. For additional information, please visit www.coolsys.com.

About C.E. Holt Refrigeration, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, C.E. Holt Refrigeration, Inc. provides commercial refrigeration and HVAC services to its customers in the Southeast states of North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia. Founded in 1961, the company has grown its name and reputation based on its commitment to outstanding services and integrity to its customers, employees and community.