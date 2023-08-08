C&S Charities 38th Annual Golf Outing Raises More than $1.3M in Donations to Support the Fight Against Pediatric Cancer and Childhood Hunger

C&S Charities, Inc., a nonprofit organization established as the coordinating entity of C&S Wholesale Grocers’ charity golf outing, announced its 38th annual Tee Up For Kids™ event raised more than $1.3 million for nonprofit organizations devoted to ending pediatric cancer and childhood hunger. From this successful event, C&S Charities made donations to the following six remarkable organizations:

· Dana-Farber Cancer Institute / The Jimmy Fund®

· Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock

· The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp

· Feeding America®

· The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

· Share Our Strength



Who: C&S Charities, Inc. 38th Annual Golf Outing

What: C&S Charities, Inc. 38th Annual Golf Outing raised more than $1.3 million for nonprofit organizations devoted to pediatric cancer and childhood hunger.

Where: The events were held at three prestigious golf facilities: Keene Country Club, Keene, New Hampshire; Fox Run Golf Club, Ludlow, Vermont; and Crumpin-Fox Golf Club, Bernardston, Massachusetts.

When: August 1-2, 2023

The following organizations are recognized as top sponsors:

· J.B. Hunt

· Climate Companies

· Procter & Gamble

· Nestlé Purina PetCare

· Southeastern Grocers

· Sullivan & Cromwell, LLP

· Wells Fargo

Bob Palmer, Chief Executive Officer, C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC:

“Working to make our communities better is a value that all C&S team members live daily. Our annual golf outing is especially meaningful because it enables us to truly make a difference in the lives of our most valuable assets — children. Through these extraordinary organizations, we can help eliminate childhood cancer and hunger.”

About C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC:

C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC is an industry leader in supply chain solutions and wholesale grocery supply in the United States. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. We are an engaged corporate citizen, supporting causes that positively impact our communities. To learn more, please visit www.cswg.com.