Curtis Unveils Space-Saving G4 GemX Narrow IntelliFresh Coffee Brewing System with FreshTrac

MONTEBELLO, Calif. — Curtis, part of the SEB PROFESSIONAL North America family of industry-leading coffee and tea solutions, recently launched the G4 GemX® Narrow IntelliFresh® Coffee Brewer with FreshTrac®. Since 2018, the industry-leading Curtis GemX Satellite Brewer has enhanced beverage and foodservice operations nationwide. The brand-new GemX Narrow is designed to maximize counter space and double an operator’s foodservice coffee volume.

“The new GemX Narrow is the most compact yet robust commercial coffee brewing system on the market,” said Emmanuel Couppey, vice president of marketing at SEB PROFESSIONAL North America. “It features two streamlined satellite dispensers in the same footprint, doubling batch brewing volume, and expanding beverage versatility all while saving operators valuable counterspace.”

At just 10.5″ wide, the GemX Narrow’s two 1.5-gallon dispensers fit side by side, allowing operators to brew three gallons of their best seller or feature an additional specialty coffee variety in the same compact space. The rotating brew basket makes it easy to brew into either satellite without changing their position.

“In terms of counter space saved and capacity gained, the new GemX Narrow outpaces all other brewers in its category,” Couppey explained. “This streamlined unit allows operators to merchandise twice the amount of coffee in the exact same footprint as our standard G4 GemX System.”

The Curtis GemX Narrow features the same innovative and smart design elements found in the original GemX system. IntelliFresh technology delivers gentle, digitally controlled pulses of heat to keep coffee at its ideal temperature regardless of volume. Four encapsulated sensor points inside each satellite monitor coffee level, freshness and carry the same intelligence on their stands when moved to a remote merchandising location

Curtis FreshTrac streamlines labor by replacing distracting, audible alarms and mechanical timers with a simple, intuitive and customizable system of three LEDs that glow and flash, letting operators track coffee freshness and volume from across the room.

“The new GemX Narrow offers sophisticated technology and striking design to complement any foodservice counter,” Couppey said. “It’s a versatile solution that maximizes the profitability of batch brew coffee programs.”

Curtis combines almost 80 years of passion for coffee with technology, innovation and a commitment to do the right thing for customers and the environment. Learn more about the Curtis GemX Narrow IntelliFresh™ Brewer at https://wilburcurtis.com/microsite/gemxn/.