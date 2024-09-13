DoorDash Adds Largest Asian Supermarket Chain, H Mart, For On-Demand Delivery

DoorDash announced several new partnerships to help consumers navigate the new season with ease. As consumers’ favorite local commerce platform, DoorDash provides access to the best of the neighborhood, including groceries, retail, flowers, food, pet supplies, and more. Whether it’s that perfect hair care product for a night out to ingredients for a favorite dinner after a long school day, DoorDash is the one-stop shop to stock up on daily essentials.

The new merchants joining DoorDash are:

H Mart, the largest Asian supermarket chain in the U.S., provides an expansive selection of groceries, everyday essentials, and high-end products from over 75 locations across the U.S. Consumers can purchase everything from Korean banchan to high-quality meats, ramen noodles, and specialty snacks to enjoy year-round.

Mattress Firm, the nation’s largest mattress specialty retailer, will unlock the magic of same-day delivery for leading sleep products from Mattress Firm’s 2,300+ locations across the country. This exclusive partnership is perfect for consumers looking to easily outfit any room, with various offerings from mattresses and bedding to sleep accessories and more all through DoorDash.

Aveda creates plant-powered, Vegan beauty products for hair, skin, and body. Consumers can purchase products from more than 65 stores for on-demand delivery from trending hair care products to the missing skincare staples while moving or traveling.

“Millions of consumers shop DoorDash’s retail and grocery categories each month,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals. “They look to DoorDash as the new way to run errands from stocking up on weekly grocery essentials to decorating a new apartment. We’re thrilled with the addition of these new merchants and our ability to meet consumers’ everyday needs, making life easier not just during this season, but throughout the entire year.”

As more consumers order from non-restaurant and new categories than ever before, DoorDash continues to make significant headway in its selection efforts on the platform. Today, DoorDash has over 115,000 non-restaurant stores on the Marketplace in North America (June 2024), including the top beauty, retail, and grocery stores.

These new partners will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fee, reduced service fees, and member-only benefits on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*

