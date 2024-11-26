DoorDash Doubles Down on More Grocery Offerings For Consumers

Since launching on-demand grocery delivery in 2020, DoorDash continues to bring new grocers to the platform so consumers can access even more local businesses online. In the past year, several of consumers’ favorite grocers joined DoorDash, including all Ahold Delhaize USA banners, Haggen, H Mart, La Michoacana, Rouses Markets, Save A Lot, Vallarta Supermarkets, all Wakefern Food Corp. banners, Wegmans, and more.

“It has been a monumental year for DoorDash’s grocery business with many beloved grocers – from the nation’s largest supermarket chains to neighborhood favorites – joining the platform,” said Fuad Hannon, VP of New Verticals at DoorDash. “On-demand delivery continues to play an essential role in consumers’ daily routines as the percentage of consumers that shop across grocery on DoorDash has continued to grow significantly. We’re proud to partner with these beloved local grocers so consumers can enjoy the best of their neighborhoods – whether they’re ordering from their staple grocer or discovering a new favorite.”

Bringing Consumers Even More of Their Local Favorites

As more than 99% of DoorDash’s monthly consumers in the U.S. have access to a non-restaurant retailer on the DoorDash Marketplace, we’re excited to announce new partnerships with multiple beloved local grocers across the United States. With the addition of these new partners – and just in time for the holiday season – consumers can now shop for all their daily essentials among the over 500,000+ products available from regional grocers on the DoorDash Marketplace.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: DoorDash