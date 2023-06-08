DoorDash Partners With Edible to Celebrate Life’s Sweetest Moments with Fruit Bouquets, Baked Goods and Easy Gift Delivery

DoorDash and Edible®, the premier brand of deliverable gifts and treats, today announced a new partnership to bring on-demand fresh fruit snacks, dipped treats, delicious fruit arrangements, beautiful flowers and more directly to consumers from nearly 1,000 independently owned franchise locations right in their neighborhood.

Edible® is now available on the DoorDash marketplace, offering consumers easy access to an incredible assortment of the company’s signature fruit bouquets, flowers and chocolate-dipped strawberries, as well as items from the brand’s Bakeshop that includes cheesecakes, cupcakes, brownies and more—all made fresh to order. Consumers can order and receive Edible® products directly on the DoorDash app to celebrate a birthday, a work milestone, or simply to treat yourself or a loved one.

All participating Edible® stores will be available on DashPass, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can now enjoy these benefits from Edible®.

Additionally, in celebration of the partnership and just in time for upcoming occasions including graduation season and Father’s Day, consumers will receive 30% off (up to $20) on their Edible® DoorDash order* now through June 19, 2023.

About Edible®

Edible® is the world’s largest franchisor of stores offering fresh fruit arrangements, baked goods, flowers, gourmet chocolates, and more. Since its founding in 1999, the company has grown to nearly 1,000 locations and is uniquely capable of reaching more than 80% of households within one hour for delivery. The brand has been recognized as an industry leader in Entrepreneur’s annual “Franchise 500,” “Fastest Growing Franchises,” and “America’s Top Global Franchises,” as well as Inc.’s list of the fastest-growing privately-held companies. For more information, visit edible.com.

TERMS & CONDITIONS

*30% Off Your Order Up to $20: Offer valid through June 19, 2023. Order from Edible® with promo code EDIBLE30 for 30% off your order. Maximum discount value of $20. Discount applies only to subtotal; fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. Limit 1 redemption per person. Not valid for the purchase of alcohol. Offer only valid at eligible Edible® stores. Enter EDIBLE30 at checkout to redeem. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have created a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.