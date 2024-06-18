DoorDash’s Annual Summer of DashPass Event is Back & Bringing Consumers More Value than Ever

DoorDash announced the kickoff of its fifth-annual Summer of DashPass event, offering members access to exclusive savings, promotions, and giveaways June 20 through July 24. Each year, Summer of DashPass offers consumers even more ways to unlock unbeatable deals on everything from their weekly grocery delivery orders to a monthly skincare restock through their DashPass membership.

Week 1 Deals (June 20 – June 26)

Wingstop: FREE 10 piece boneless wings on orders $30+

Chipotle: BOGO all entrees!

Ice Cream: Buy 2, get $6 off on Ben & Jerry’s, Magnum, Talenti, Popsicle, Good Humor, Klondike, Yaso, or Breyers ice cream

DashMart: New users get 30% off 1 order of $30+; existing users get 20% off 1 order of $35+

Dollar General: New users get $8 off $25+; existing users get $8 off $30+

As concern remains around inflation and increased costs for daily necessities, it’s more important than ever that membership programs like DashPass (which offers members a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fee on eligible DoorDash orders year-round) prove their value to today’s consumer. DoorDash is doing that and more with this year’s Summer of DashPass offerings as they save members money on the things they love, while offering a chance to win unparalleled summer upgrades and experiences.

Nationwide, consumers will be able to shop thousands of deals on everything from food to retail during the 5-week event. For every deal delivered, members will be entered for a chance win epic summer prizes that include:

WEEK 1: The Ultimate Summer Era: A trip for four (including flights, hotel and concert tickets) to go to the final European Tour stop of Taylor Swift’s Era’s Tour in London (August 20).

WEEK 2: The Ultimate Beach Experience: An all-expenses-paid five-day trip at a private estate in Miami including flights, accommodations, and a "DashPass concierge" for all your needs from groceries and alcohol to sunscreen and chips.

WEEK 3: The Ultimate Cheesecake Passport: A trip for two around the world (literally) to experience the ultimate Cheesecake Factory vacation (two weeks, four cities, and cheesecake for days!) to places like Beverly Hills, Mexico City, Dubai and Bangkok (includes flights, hotel, spending cash and gift cards).

WEEK 4: The Ultimate Game Time: Season tickets for four people to the hottest games in America – the WNBA – for the rest of this year's season PLUS all of next year's games (supporting the team nearest to you).

Season tickets for four people to the hottest games in America – the WNBA – for the rest of this year’s season PLUS all of next year’s games (supporting the team nearest to you). WEEK 5: The Ultimate Inflation Buster: A cart full of groceries and a full tank of gas for not one, but two cars every week for a whole year!

DashPass continues to be the most affordable way to order on DoorDash, with members saving $5 per eligible order on average. We have steadily expanded the number of categories we offer while increasing the benefits of a DashPass membership, adding over 150,000 grocery, retail, beauty and non-restaurant shops to the DoorDash platform. Consumers can sign up here.