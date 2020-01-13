Erik Meyer Appointed VP of Finance For Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group

HUDSON, WI — Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG) recently named Erik Meyer Vice President of Finance effective January 6, 2020, reporting directly to Kevin Fink, President of Standex RSG.

As Vice President of Finance, Meyer will be instrumental in leading the RSG finance team across the Master-Bilt and Nor-Lake brands within the Refrigerated Solutions Group. “We are confident that Erik will be an asset to RSG with 17 years of experience as a senior finance and supply chain executive,” Fink said.

Meyer most recently worked as Director of Supply Chain Finance for Dessert Holdings and prior to that he was director of Integrated Supply Chain Solutions for St. Jude Medical leading supply chain planning globally.

About Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group

The Standex Refrigerated Group consists of industry-leading brands Master-Bilt and Nor-Lake with facilities in New Albany, MS and Hudson, WI. The Refrigerated Solutions Group provides a complete selection of foodservice equipment to diverse markets throughout North America.