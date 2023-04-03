Feast & Fettle Announces First Brick-and-Mortar Location in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Feast & Fettle, the local meal delivery service known for its wholesome, fully-prepared meals, is excited to announce the opening of its first Neighborhood Fridge in Rhode Island. After 6 years of providing busy individuals and families with delicious meal solutions through its delivery-only service, Feast & Fettle is expanding its offerings to a brick-and-mortar space for the first time.

Stocked with fully-prepared dinners, salads, lunch/breakfast items, local products, and even wine, the shelves will be refreshed weekly to ensure customers always have new and exciting options to choose from. All of the food will be made with love and care in Feast & Fettle’s local commissary kitchen.

“We’re always looking for new and improved concepts that allow the community to experience Feast & Fettle,” said F&F’s Director of New Concepts, Becca Brady, who has led the expansion into retail. “Our Neighborhood Fridge is perfect for those who need a last-minute meal or prefer to stop in and pick up a quick item on-the-go.”

Feast & Fettle is committed to making life easier for its customers. Between the meal selections, customer care that responds almost in real-time, and unexpected gifts of appreciation to their members– Feast & Fettle has earned over 600 5-star ratings on Google. The Neighborhood Fridge will provide an alternative option for those who prefer the convenience of a physical location.

The first Neighborhood Fridge will be located in Pawtucket’s Blackstone Place Plaza, at the intersection of Providence’s East Side and Oak Hill. The store will host their grand opening on April 7th.

About Feast & Fettle

Founded in 2016, Feast & Fettle is a premium, vertically-integrated meal service. The company prepares and delivers high-quality meals for busy families and professionals across Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Meals are prepared at local kitchens and distributed by their in-house delivery team. Feast & Fettle is known for its commitment to supporting the local communities they operate in and contributes $1 of every order to Edesia Nutrition, to help battle malnourishment in children worldwide.

Learn more at https://www.feastandfettle.com