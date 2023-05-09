Ferraro Foods Announces Major Expansion of Long Island Distribution Business

PISCATAWAY, N.J.–Ferraro Foods, one of the country’s largest specialty distributors of food and foodservice supplies to Italian restaurants and pizzerias, announced a major expansion of its Long Island distribution business with the addition of a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center located at 80 Wilshire Blvd in Edgewood, N.Y., positioning the company to greatly increase its share of the world’s largest, most concentrated local pizza market.

Situated near several major highways at the geographical center of Long Island, which accounts for the largest sales volume of specialty Italian foods in the country, the versatile facility is five times larger than, and will replace, Ferraro’s current Melville, N.Y. distribution center when occupied later this year. The long-term lease establishes Ferraro as an anchor tenant with property owner Heartland Business Center and reaffirms Ferraro’s economic and employment commitment to Long Island.

“Long Island is a crucial market for Ferraro and our growth plans, representing thousands of current and potential customers,” said Dan Hill, CEO, Ferraro Foods. “With exponentially more capacity, this move signals our long-term commitment to aggressively increase market share and our employment footprint in the most significant location for pizzerias on the planet.”

Earlier this year, Ferraro rolled out an expanded product line to its customers including specialty Ferraro Foods branded offerings designed to meet evolving tastes in the Italian restaurant and pizzeria space.

“With a clear growth trajectory and access to capital, Ferraro is on a mission to dominate the specialty Italian foods market, building on our reputation for customer service excellence and high quality, dependable product availability with on-time delivery,” Hill added.

Ferraro Foods

At Ferraro Foods, we drive our customers’ success through good food, good people and good work. As the leading distributor of authentic Italian foods and foodservice products, we work every day to earn and build trusted relationships with customers ranging from neighborhood pizzerias to national restaurants by delivering an unrivaled menu of authentic, top-quality offerings, unmatched specialized category expertise and consistently exceptional value and service. Headquartered in New Jersey since our founding nearly 50 years ago, we continue to embrace an entrepreneurial mindset and family-oriented values to operate a growing network of distribution centers in Upstate New York, Long Island, Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana with customers in 26 states.