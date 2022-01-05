Food Technology Company Uses Potato to Create Healthier, Clean-Label Ground Proteins

Buffalo, NY/Novi, MI — Botaniline, a food technology and innovation company, has created a healthier ground protein product line and partnered with National Food Group to distribute these convenient meal solutions nationwide.

By substituting a percentage of the meat with potato, Botaniline is able to achieve cleaner label processed meat products that are lower in sodium and saturated fat. The potato is chemically restructured and cooked at a

precise time and temperature, which causes it to act as a natural peptide, retaining the moisture and flavor of the meat without the need for fillers, binders, allergens, chemical additives, and added salt that are typically used during processing. The result is a reduction in sodium by up to 90% and a product that’s free of all allergens, gluten, MSG, TVP, and soy while maintaining the quality, flavor, taste, and texture of the finished product. This unique way of processing with potato also results in a savings of 240 gallons of water per pound of meat.

“We’re proud to create a healthier solution for Food Service Operators at a time when they need it most. Our partnership with National Food Group is a natural fit for us to provide delicious, on-trend menu items that are better for you – and the planet,” explained Mark Celmer, Botaniline CEO. “Together, we are proud to bring innovative food solutions that are healthier and more sustainable to food service operations across the country.”

“This exclusive partnership will create amazing new food solutions for our customers,” stated Kelly Smythe, National Food Group Vice President of Food Distribution. “Providing delicious options to meet specific nutritional requirements, along with our top-notch customer service, is what we do best.”

Botaniline has created more than 100 varieties of hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken patties that are all lower in sodium, saturated fat, and calories with a cleaner label.

How it works:

The proprietary technology uses potatoes that are cut a certain way and cooked at a specific temperature for just the right amount of time. Since the potato acts as a binder and peptide, it naturally helps proteins retain their flavor so nutrition panels come out looking a lot cleaner. The ingredient list can be cut in half and substituted with just one: “potato.” The new brand of healthier, convenient food items is being introduced and distributed by National Food Group to schools, healthcare facilities, and government agencies nationwide.

ABOUT BOTANILINE

Founded in 2018, Botaniline is an early-stage company located in Buffalo, NY. They are a spin-off of Wardynski & Sons, a meat manufacturing business established in 1919. The Botaniline food technology substitutes 100% all natural, plant-based ingredients to create low sodium, allergen-free, and chemical free products. Their meat protein breakthrough technology is in full commercial use throughout the United States, and they are working with select strategic partners to bring their science into Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit Botaniline.com.

ABOUT NATIONAL FOOD GROUP

Founded in 1990, the National Food Group is one of America’s fastest-growing wholesale foodservice manufacturers and distributors. National Food Group’s family of brands includes Zee Zees® better-for-you snacks for kids of all ages, Elated Plates® innovative food items ensuring a supreme sense of satisfaction with every bite, and Fare Promise® for truly square and deliciously nutritious meals at remarkably low prices. National Food Group offers three core programs to help make budgets and planning easy: Always Available®, Opportunity Buys®, and Commodity Processing™. Our team of food experts can also develop original items to meet custom nutritional and pricing requirements. The company is headquartered in Novi, Michigan with sales offices in Birmingham, Michigan, and San Diego, California. For more information, visit nationalfoodgroup.com.