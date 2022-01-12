Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to Keynote 2022 NGA Show

Washington, D.C. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie will be the opening keynote speaker at the 2022 NGA Show, scheduled for Feb. 27-March 1 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center in Las Vegas. The keynote speaker is sponsored by The Kraft Heinz Company.

The 55th governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018 and former U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Christie is a senior legal and political commentator for ABC News, the managing member of the Christie Law Firm and Christie 55 Solutions LLC, and the author of “Let Me Finish,” a no-holds-barred account of his rise to power, and “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party from Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”

Christie spent his two terms in office emphasizing fiscal responsibility; pension, health benefit and education reform; and the opioid crisis gripping New Jersey and the nation. He also devised the state’s groundbreaking response to Superstorm Sandy, leading the rebuilding of the state’s housing, infrastructure and public schools, and setting a bipartisan example for storm recovery.

“With his trademark charisma and candor, Governor Christie will provide NGA Show attendees an in-depth understanding of what is happening in the nation’s capital and what it means for our industry,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “He highlights that achievable solutions and unrelenting leadership will help move us forward and help solve the most pressing issues in Washington. Thanks again to Kraft Heinz for their ongoing support of the NGA Show and the keynote speaker.”

Christie served as chairman of the Trump Presidential Transition Committee and was appointed chairman of the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis.

The NGA Show has been the place where independent grocers gather for more than 30 years, connecting supermarket retailers and wholesalers, food manufacturers and service providers from around the world to share innovative solutions and best practices that support and strengthen the independent supermarket channel. The NGA Show is produced and managed by Clarion Events as part of the Food & Beverage Group in partnership with the National Grocers Association (NGA). For more information and to register, visit www.theNGAshow.com.

About Clarion Events

Clarion Events (US.ClarionEvents.com) produces 37 events across 13 sectors of both trade and consumer events. Clarion Events, which is the U.S. division of Clarion Events UK and backed by The Blackstone Group, has become one of the fastest-growing event companies in the U.S. with aggressive growth through both acquisition and launch. Clarion acquired PennWell in early 2018, bringing four Tradeshow 200 events into the U.S. portfolio and supercharging the already rapid growth. Clarion Events has offices in Trumbull, Conn.; Kennesaw, Ga.; Boca Raton, Fla.; Tacoma, Wash., and Fairlawn, N.J. www.US.ClarionEvents.com.

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.