Fortune International Makes Three Senior Appointments in Sales and Supply Chain to Support Expansion

BENSENVILLE, Ill. — Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of three senior executives in sales and supply chain logistics to strengthen the Company’s continued market expansion.

Today, Fortune named Earle Rubin as Vice President of National Retail Sales and Michael Santillo as Director of Sales and Strategic Partnerships. The Company also appointed Kelly Burling as Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions. The three executives have more than 75 years of combined industry and related experience.

In his new role, Rubin will play a key part in bringing together Fortune’s retail sales teams by identifying new growth opportunities and implementing successful sales strategies. Santillo will support Rubin in the coordination of sales teams while overseeing and executing brand partnerships. In her new role, Burling will lead the newly established Supply Chain Solutions Team, responsible for master data management, data governance and the development and implementation of supply chain systems, analytics tools, and reporting.

Rubin brings over 30 years of experience in the retail industry, with a proven track record of driving sales growth and building high-performing teams. Prior to joining Fortune, Rubin was Senior Director of Retail Sales at Niman Ranch and, before that, Vice President of Sales at Wellshire Farms. He received his B.B.A in Management and Marketing from East Tennessee State University and M.B.A in Food Marketing from Saint Joseph’s University.

Santillo has been in the food industry for 26 years and held leadership roles in sales and procurement. Previously, he was a sales team manager at Marcus Technologies, a cloud-based trading platform for global protein buyers and sellers. Before Marcus, Santillo spent 14 years at D’Artagnan, now a Fortune brand, starting as a Regional Sales Manager before being promoted to Director of Sourcing. He is an alumnus of the Culinary Institute of America.

Prior to joining Fortune, Burling was Chief Operating Officer at Culinary Collective, an importer and distributor of specialty food products and a Fortune supplier. Before joining the food industry, she was a Vice President at educational company Pearson. Burling received her B.A from Pomona College and M.Ed. with Distinction from Boston College.

