Franklin Junction Awarded Global Exclusivity for Nathan’s Famous Virtual Restaurants

ATLANTA– Host Kitchen® creator, Franklin Junction,marks the third anniversary of their relationship with Nathan’s Famous by landing exclusive license rights for all future virtual restaurants worldwide. The deal also includes rights to Nathan’s Famous sister brands, Arthur Treacher’s Fish and Chips and Wings of New York. The partnership has already expanded the iconic Nathan’s Famous brand to more than 150 new locations in the United States and Europe. Franklin Junction’s ability to translate the iconic American restaurant’s beloved full menu to scale, all while ensuring quality and consistency, has enabled Nathan’s Famous to preserve its reputation as the world’s premier hot dog brand and serve “The Flavor of New York” to generations to come.

“Importantly, Franklin Junction’s Operations teams have worked closely with us to ensure our world-famous menu items are delivered to our guests hot, delicious, and at their convenience.”Post this

“As stewards of our brand partners, we invest heavily in the proprietary technologies behind our Host Kitchen® platform which can accurately qualify, train, and market the operators to deliver the product and service of virtual restaurants to the highest standards for years to come,” said Franklin Junction CEO & Co-Founder, Rishi Nigam. “We are honored to grow our relationship with Nathan’s Famous to our international markets in Europe, Asia, and Latin America.”

“Over the past few years, we’ve been able to grow and expand our Nathan’s Famous virtual kitchen network worldwide. That growth and expansion largely has to do with us working with Franklin Junction, a proven leader in the food delivery business using their vision, innovation, and technology to help the category expand exponentially worldwide,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing at Nathan’s Famous. “Importantly, Franklin Junction’s Operations teams have worked closely with us to ensure our world-famous menu items are delivered to our guests hot, delicious, and at their convenience.”

Franklin Junction’s Host Kitchen® experts have successfully interpreted Nathan’s Famous signature hot dogs and a variety of menu items into dozens of locations worldwide, without losing the quality, freshness, and authenticity of their signature New York flavors. The Nathan’s menu also includes signature crinkle cut French fries, hand-dipped chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and boasts a line of fresh Angus beef burgers, a New York Cheesesteak, as well as premium milkshakes. Order Nathan’s Famous powered by Franklin Junction on major delivery platforms in each market.

About Franklin Junction

Franklin Junction is a digital platform acclaimed for pioneering the Host Kitchen® model, which connects restaurants with underutilized kitchens (“Host Kitchen®”) to iconic restaurant brands seeking rapid expansion (“Cloud Concepts®”). The resulting match creates rapid, capital-free, incremental revenue with unparalleled profit margins for both partners. Host partners include restaurants, hotels, grocery stores, ghost kitchens, and family entertainment centers. Concept partners include Nathan’s Famous, Applebee’s, IHOP, Milk Bar, Hooters, and other industry leaders. Franklin Junction’s end-to-end solution features automated matchmaking, virtual training tools, supply chain support, digital marketing, order aggregation, and centralized accounting. For more information or to inquire about a partnership opportunity, visit http://www.franklinjunction.com.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s is a Russell 2000 Company that currently distributes its products in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and 20 foreign countries through its restaurant system, foodservice sales programs and product licensing activities. For additional information about Nathan’s, please visit our website at www.nathansfamous.com.