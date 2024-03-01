Fresh Prep Expands Reach With Strategic Acquisition of Cook It

VANCOUVER, BC – Fresh Prep Foods Inc., (“Fresh Prep“), Western Canada’s top rated meal kit delivery service, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Cook it Recipes Inc. (“Cook it“), a Montreal-based meal kit company known for its commitment to local sourcing and culinary innovation.

This acquisition includes Cook it’s operations, facilities, inventory, equipment, trademarks and other intangible assets, marking a significant milestone for Fresh Prep as it expands its footprint into Québec and Ontario, in addition to its current presence in BC and Alberta.

Despite a challenging economic landscape in recent years, Fresh Prep has demonstrated consecutive year-over-year growth. With robust operations and an industry-leading circular business model, Fresh Prep is well-positioned for national expansion.

Becky Brauer, Co-CEO of Fresh Prep, commented on the acquisition, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Cook it to the Fresh Prep family. This acquisition is a major step in our mission to empower Canadians to eat well and live better by delivering fresh, nutritious, and easy-to-prepare meals directly to their doors. The Cook it team has built an incredible brand with a loyal customer base, and we very much look forward to building on that foundation to create even more value for customers.”

The acquisition brings together two companies focused on providing convenient, healthy, and delicious meal solutions. As a Certified B Corp, Fresh Prep will leverage its expertise to further Cook it’s move towards sustainability by introducing zero waste packaging and carbon-neutral delivery.

Cook it will maintain its brand identity, ensuring continuity of quality and authenticity. With an extensive local sourcing network in Western Canada, Fresh Prep aims to expand relationships with Québec producers to enhance the Cook it menu.

Both Fresh Prep and Cook it express gratitude to their customers for their continued support and look forward to serving them with an even stronger offering as a unified company.

About Fresh Prep

At Fresh Prep, we’re on a mission to transform the way Canadians experience food. We believe that eating well is about more than just satisfying hunger; it’s about nourishing our bodies, our communities, and the planet.

We’re committed to delivering fresh ingredients in eco-friendly packaging, and crafting delicious, convenient meals that not only taste great but make you feel great.

Fresh Prep offers ready-to-cook meal kits, ready-to-eat meals and salads, sides, desserts, snacks and grocery products. Meals are affordable, diverse, and fit the needs of individuals, couples or families.

Fresh Prep is the only Canadian meal kit company to be a Certified B Corporation, balancing purpose and profit.

About Cook it

A pioneer in the Canadian meal kit industry, Cook it is on a mission to be the best way to eat. Whether it’s getting you back in the kitchen, reducing food waste or simply eliminating the mental burden of meal planning, Cook it offers you meals made with the best of what’s on the market. Each week, the menu features more than 18 ready-to-cook recipes, including vegetarian options, ready-to-eat meals and a variety of 100% local groceries in the Pantry. Created by chefs and approved by nutritionists, each recipe is made with fresh, local and seasonal ingredients for maximum flavour on your plate. With these delicious meals ready in less than 30 minutes and delivered free of charge to your home, eating a varied and balanced diet has never been easier!