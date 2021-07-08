Fresh Thyme Market Begins Search for Hyperlocal Products in St. Louis Area

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Fresh Thyme Market, a full-service specialty retailer with stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, is searching for hyperlocal products to fill the shelves of a new concept store in the historic Foundry area of St. Louis, Missouri.

Fresh Thyme Market is focused on fresh, healthy, natural, organic offerings at affordable prices and believes sourcing new, local products for this concept store will help the retailer continue fostering relationships within the community. The store will also feature a broad assortment of Meijer brand items.

“Community is at the core of everything we do at Fresh Thyme,” said Gerald Melville, Fresh Thyme Market President. “We know our customers appreciate supporting local, so we’re really pleased to partner with RangeMe to offer products made in the St. Louis area to ensure they have the best shopping experience possible.”

The retailer is partnering with RangeMe, the leading online product discovery and sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers from around the world, on the hyperlocal sourcing initiative. Jane Wilcox, store manager of Fresh Thyme Market at the Foundry, set a goal of 1,000 local products to include in the concept store.

“We are eager to source products made within the St. Louis region,” said Jane Wilcox. “Being able to support our local community, both food producers and consumers, is one of the most exciting parts of the Foundry store’s opening later this year.”

Fresh Thyme Market is dedicated to providing real solutions for its shoppers across the communities in which the company serves. Through easy-to-navigate shelves and reliably-sourced products, Fresh Thyme Market strives to present a more thoughtful approach for all shoppers to live healthier lives. This new initiative within the St. Louis Foundry community champions the idea of deepening the community roots for both the retailer and the customer.

With RangeMe, Fresh Thyme Market has access to more than 200,000 consumer packaged goods suppliers and can use RangeMe to streamline its search to find brands that fit the criteria for this initiative. Fresh Thyme Market can easily filter for products and suppliers that are local to the region and invites all manufacturers to submit their products for consideration here.

“Product localization is an essential part of continuing to deepen relationships with consumers,” says Nicky Jackson, CEO and Founder of RangeMe. “Fresh Thyme has been an amazing retail partner for more than three years, and we are thrilled to work with them on this inspired initiative.”

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a full-service specialty retailer focusing on fresh, healthy, natural, and organic offerings at affordable prices. Each store boasts an extensive produce department with organic and local fruits and vegetables, a natural meat department, and Fresh Thyme Market’s own line of organic and natural private label products. Fresh Thyme Market is also known for its healthy deli foods to go, bulk food items, frozen and dairy products (including plant-based options), and health-focused vitamin and supplement products. Fresh Thyme Market has 70 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest. Learn more at freshthyme.com. Keep in touch by liking us at facebook.com/freshthymemarket, and following us at twitter.com/freshthymefm.