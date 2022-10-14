FreshDirect Selects RELEX Solutions to Provide Forecasting and Replenishment Optimization for Ecommerce Grocery

ATLANTA — FreshDirect, the online grocery shopping pioneer and one of the leading grocery delivery services in the U.S., will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified supply chain and retail planning solutions, to optimize their forecasting and replenishment processes. The RELEX solution will service FreshDirect’s distribution centers, providing flexibility and configurability to meet the unique supply chain needs required to deliver the freshest products possible.

Part of the Ahold Delhaize family, FreshDirect delivers the highest quality, best tasting food directly to the doors of online grocery shoppers throughout the New York Metropolitan area and distinguishes itself through direct and exclusive relationships with local farmers and suppliers. Since its founding in 2002, the Bronx-based online grocer is a leader in NYC food culture and has established true connections with its loyal customers.

FreshDirect selected RELEX’s integrated supply chain solution for its high degree of flexibility and configurability for forecasting and replenishment capabilities, including promotion and weather forecasting, fresh item optimization, and forecast sharing. An automated, integrated approach enables FreshDirect to tailor their forecasting and replenishment capabilities to reduce manual processes, increase accuracy, reduce waste, better collaborate with their suppliers, and support their commitment to their customers into the future.

“FreshDirect is pure grocery ecommerce with a commitment to providing our customers with the freshest in-season picks, locally-grown items, and chef-prepared meals,” says Scott Crawford, Chief Merchandising Officer at FreshDirect. “We are excited to be working with RELEX on our forecasting and replenishment optimization. Their solution, tailored to our unique requirements and with that essential configurability, will help us to continue expanding our offering without compromising the high product quality we are known for.”

“At RELEX, we are excited to have the opportunity to help FreshDirect streamline and automate their forecasting and replenishment processes,” says Carlos Victoria, SVP Sales Americas for RELEX. “Our solution capabilities are perfectly suited to support FreshDirect’s business model and unique needs. Advanced scalability and flexibility will enable them to reduce inventory and spoilage while ensuring they continue to deliver the high-quality, ultra-fresh products their customers expect.”

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions helps retailers and consumer brands drive profitable growth across all sales and distribution channels by maximizing customer satisfaction and minimizing operative costs. Our market-leading, unified supply chain and retail planning platform helps retailers and consumer goods companies align and optimize demand, merchandise, supply chain, and operations planning across the end-to-end value chain. We drive record-high product availability, increased sales, improved sustainability, and the best return on investment in inventory, space, workforce, and capacity. Leading brands like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar, Stokke, Rite Aid, Sprouts Farmers Market, AutoZone, and PetSmart trust RELEX to optimize their supply chain and retail planning. Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About FreshDirect

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, FreshDirect is a leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. A home grown New York City brand, FreshDirect services the New York City, metro and Tri-state area. Launched in 2002 and headquartered in the Bronx, NY, FreshDirect is a great local brand, part of the Ahold Delhaize family of companies. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com.