Giant Food Partners with Flashfood on Pilot Program to Save Customers Money on Groceries and Reduce Food Waste

LANDOVER, Md. – Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional food retailer, today announced a collaboration with Flashfood, a digital marketplace providing customers access to heavily discounted food nearing its best-by date. Initially available at three select Giant stores in Maryland and Virginia, this pilot program continues the expansion of Flashfood’s partnership with Giant’s parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA and its regional store brands.

The Flashfood app enables customers to browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, dairy and bakery items, as well as center-store foods and snacks that are nearing their best-by dates. Purchases are made directly through the app and customers then simply pick their order up from the Flashfood zone located inside their participating Giant store.

“Giant is committed to supporting our communities in making choices that are good for them as well as the environment and reducing food waste is a key part of that,” said Steven Jennings, Stakeholder Relations and Brand Lead for Health and Sustainability supporting Giant Food. “We’re excited to roll out this pilot program with Flashfood to offer our customers valuable savings on fresh foods, while also decreasing food waste in our goal of Zero Waste Diversion by 2025.”

Flashfood is currently available for shoppers at the following Giant locations:

6223 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville, Maryland

9200 Baltimore National Pike, Ellicott City, Maryland

3480 S. Jefferson St., Falls Church, Virginia

“We’re thrilled to further our work with Ahold Delhaize USA through this new pilot program with Giant Food,” said Josh Domingues, founder and CEO, Flashfood. “Food waste is a massive contributor to climate change and about $37 billion worth of food is thrown out each year in the U.S. at the retail level. Sustainability-focused retail leaders like Ahold Delhaize USA and Giant Food are helping us work toward tackling this complex issue and in turn, bring more affordable fresh food options to shoppers.”

In addition to helping the local Maryland and Virginia communities access affordable groceries through Flashfood, Giant donated more than four million pounds of food to individuals and communities and $980,000+ to Giant’s Feeding America Food Bank partners through the Giant Family Foundation to address food insecurity in 2020.

All participating Flashfood store locations can be found via the store locator. To learn about Giant Food’s sustainability efforts, visit giantfood.com/pages/sustainability. To learn more about Flashfood, visit Flashfood.com.

