Good Old Days Foods Adopts ReposiTrak for Supplier Compliance

SALT LAKE CITY- ReposiTrak, Inc., the industry leader in solutions for stock replenishment, compliance, sourcing, food safety and risk management in the retail supply chain, announces Good Old Days Foods Inc. has adopted the ReposiTrak Compliance & Risk Management solution for the collection of supplier documents to ensure safe and quality products for end consumers.

Based in Little Rock, Ark., Good Old Days Foods manufactures products for food-service operations across the United States. The company developed the “ready-to-bake” fruit cobbler, creating this category. Today, it provides fruit and pecan cobblers as well as fruit crisps, bread puddings, pastry dough sheets and side dishes.

Good Old Days Foods uses about 50 suppliers to make its products. It selected the ReposiTrak because the company needed an automated system to handle food safety government regulations and meet Safe Quality Food certification requirements. “Good Old Days Foods chose ReposiTrak’s Compliance & Risk Management solution to ensure that the suppliers we use maintain the highest standards to certify we are producing safe and quality products to our customers,” said Rob Williams, Quality Assurance (QA) Manager for Good Old Days Foods.

The Compliance & Risk Management suite deployed by Good Old Days Foods includes food safety and compliance solutions that are a respected and trusted cornerstone of the ReposiTrak brand. With 90,000 buyer/supplier connections across the platform and endorsements from leading trade groups such as FMI, ROFDA and GMDC, ReposiTrak has established itself as the industry standard for a compliance and risk management program.

“We’re committed to helping Good Old Days Foods improve supplier compliance so it can maintain its high standards, including SQF requirements,” said Randy Fields, Chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “ReposiTrak is the only compliance management system that pairs technology with people to manage supplier follow up. Our team of customer success professionals will be doing supplier follow up for Good Old Days Foods get all the documents required for quality and food safety.”

The ReposiTrak Speed Retail Platform drives growth and supports all supply and demand chain activities for retailers, manufacturers, and their trading partners, consisting of three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. Delivered via one technology platform, all the applications are mutually reinforcing and work synergistically to create value and positive impact across the entire enterprise.

About Park City Group and ReposiTrak®

Park City Group (NASDAQ: PCYG) is a Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) provider that brings visibility to the consumer goods supply chain through its ReposiTrak, Inc. subsidiary. ReposiTrak is The Speed Retail Platform, with three product families; Compliance & Risk Management, Supply Chain Solutions, and MarketPlace Sourcing and B2B Commerce. The platform provides retailers and suppliers with a robust solution suite to help enhance operational control and increase sales, while enabling them to protect their brands, reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. More information is available at www.parkcitygroup.com and at www.repositrak.com.

About Good Old Days Foods

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., Good Old Days Foods Inc., provides the highest-quality frozen food desserts and other goods to food-service operations. For more information go to www.goodolddaysfoods.com.