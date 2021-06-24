GS Foods Group Continues to Expand with New Pennsylvania Distribution Center

ONTARIO, Calif.–GS Foods Group, Inc. (“GS Foods”), a leading specialized food distributor owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC (“Highview”) and A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), today announced the next step in its continuing expansion with recently-opened operations in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. The new distribution facility will provide healthy, fresh meals to school districts statewide while offering the reliability and quality expertise that GS Foods is known for.

GS Foods encompasses a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies headquartered in California, including Gold Star Foods, one of the nation’s largest and most experienced school nutrition providers.

“As the nation’s leading school nutrition provider, GS Foods is proud to extend our company’s expertise, supplier relations and unique capabilities through a new distribution center,” said Sean Leer, CEO, GS Foods. “We look forward to partnering with Pennsylvania’s school nutrition professionals to meet the needs of students throughout the state with healthy, fresh and reliable school meals so many rely on each day.”

Today, Gold Star Foods serves more than 25% of the nation’s school lunch population – a total of 8.7 million students per day across more than 2,000 K-12 school districts. With a deep understanding of the policies and programs that guide school nutrition, Gold Star Foods’ new facility in Huntingdon will provide top-notch service to Pennsylvania school districts, while continuing to expand GS Foods’ reach and footprint nationally.

The establishment of GS Foods’ Pennsylvania facility follows the opening of a new distribution center in Houston, Texas earlier this month and two distribution centers in Oregon and Colorado last year. GS Foods now has distribution centers in nine states including Texas, California, Idaho, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana and Colorado.

To learn more about GS Foods, visit: GSFoodsGroup.com

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group (“GS Foods”) is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, corrections, non-profit, business & industry and healthcare. GS Foods’ independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,000 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an opportunistic private equity investment vehicle headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with approximately $500 million in assets under management providing transformational equity. Highview leverages its creative vision and expertise to partner with management teams of leading middle-market businesses undergoing periods of transformation, including growth, expansion or performance improvement. For more information, visit www.highviewcp.com.

About A&M Capital Partners

A&M Capital Partners is Alvarez & Marsal Capital’s flagship investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America with total assets under management of approximately $1.8 billion. AMCP partners with founders, corporates and management teams, providing the capital and strategic assistance that we believe is required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests in businesses across a wide range of sectors including Business Services, Industrials, Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Consumer & Retail, Government Services, Financial Services and Energy Services. More broadly, Alvarez & Marsal Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $3.0 billion in total assets under management across three investment strategies, which maintains a strategic association with Alvarez & Marsal, one of the largest operationally-focused advisory firms in the world.