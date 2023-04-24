H-E-B Launches Fresh Bites Brand, Opens Additional True Texas Tacos Locations

H-E-B convenience stores to become H-E-B Fresh Bites, offering on-the-go customers fresh produce and convenient meal options

H-E-B is making it easier for Texans to fill up the gas tank while stocking up on fresh produce or grabbing a quick meal on the go. The San Antonio-based retailer is giving a new look to its H-E-B convenience stores, introducing H-E-B Fresh Bites brand, which will provide customers more fresh options such as produce, prepared food, and convenient meal options.

On April 17, the first H-E-B Fresh Bites opened at a new convenience store location adjacent to the Leander H-E-B on Ronald Reagan Blvd, which also features the company’s second True Texas Tacos restaurant. Additionally, the H-E-B convenience store in Lytle is currently undergoing renovations and will introduce the Fresh Bites brand when work is complete in the coming weeks. The Lytle location, which remains operational during renovations, also will include a True Texas Tacos restaurant.

