Texas Tradition and Innovation Come Together in the Sausage Aisle at H-E-B

Hardcore Carnivore Sausage Gets Smoky Assist from Standard Meat Company

(Fort Worth, Texas) – When Hardcore Carnivore®, a Texas company that produces cult-favorite meat seasonings and rubs, was offered the chance to produce an exclusive line of real hardwood smoked sausages for Texas retailer H-E-B, they called on the meat science experts at Fort Worth-based Standard Meat Company to create a product that truly honors Texas barbecue heritage.

Jess Pryles, the “hardcore carnivore” who developed the sausage recipes, is a renowned live-fire cook, author, and self-proclaimed “total meat nerd.” She created Hardcore Carnivore in 2015 with the launch of her now-iconic Black spice seasoning blend. The Hardcore Carnivore seasoning line now includes a variety of rubs, including Red for chicken and pork, and Amplify, a savory boosting powder.

When Pryles learned of the opportunity to create a Hardcore Carnivore sausage line exclusively for H-E-B, she leapt at the chance. Though born and raised in Melbourne, Australia, Pryles now calls Austin, Texas home, and she was eager to celebrate Texas meat heritage through perfectly seasoned sausages.

“Creating these sausages was the next logical step for the Hardcore Carnivore brand,” Pryles said. “All the flavors are designed to recognize and honor different aspects of Texas heritage, which is important for us at Hardcore Carnivore, and also important for H-E-B, a company with such a strong connection to their own Texas heritage.”

One of the most important Texas traditions that Pryles — a live-fire expert — was determined to honor was the use of real hardwood smoke on her sausages, not bottled smoke flavor. For a mass-produced product, that dedication presented a technical challenge.

Luckily, Pryles knew where to go to find a production team that could honor her live-fire roots with innovative meat science solutions: Fort Worth’s own Standard Meat Company.

“I had a relationship with Ashli [Rosenthal Blumenfeld, Standard Meat Company co-president] as fellow meat industry businesswomen,” Pryles explains. “So when this project came about, I knew I had the right people to help me bring it to life.”

“Helping Jess achieve her culinary vision for these heritage-inspired sausages was a dream project for us,” Blumenfeld agrees. “At Standard Meat, we understand tradition. My great-grandfather Ben Rosenthal started this company in 1935, and we’re still family-owned and operated. We honor our heritage today the same way he did back then — by seeking out creative, innovative solutions for each customer’s unique needs.”

“It was the Standard Meat willingness to support innovation and really work with us that helped get the project off the ground,” Pryles continues. “When I said that we need to use real hardwood smoke, they figured out a way to do that.

“Now, after two years of relentless pursuit to create the perfect smoked sausages, I am so excited to finally share our new product, available exclusively at H-E-B stores across Texas!”

The new brand of Hardcore Carnivore premium sausages are certified GO TEXAN by the Texas Department of Agriculture, and feature gluten free ingredients, natural casings, and of course, a real hardwood smoked finish.

The sausages are available in four perfectly seasoned varieties: TEX MEX, BEEF (with Beef Brisket), JALAPEÑO CHEDDAR, and PRIME RIB FLAVOR (with Beef Prime Rib).

“To be able to bring my first protein products to market with a family that has such incredible involvement in the history of Texas meat means so much to me,” Pryles concludes. “Imagine walking into the Fort Worth Stockyards — a legendary location — and getting to work with an innovative meat company that is headquartered at that very place. It doesn’t get more Texan than working with the Rosenthal family right in the home of Texas beef.”

The Hardcore Carnivore line of proudly made-in-Texas sausages debuted in late July and is now available exclusively at H-E-B stores throughout Texas.

ABOUT HARDCORE CARNIVORE – Jess Pryles is the creator of Hardcore Carnivore. She is a live-fire cook, author, and total meat nerd. Pryles developed Hardcore Carnivore during a recipe experiment session that gave birth to her first seasoning — Black — which soon attracted a following of loyal fans. Since then, Hardcore Carnivore has introduced other rubs into the family, following a philosophy that seasoning should always enhance the meat and never overpower it. Today, the Hardcore Carnivore brand has grown beyond seasonings and rubs to include apparel, a cookbook, unique kitchen tools and products that are sure to appeal to any serious meat fan. For more information, visit www.hardcorecarnivore.com.