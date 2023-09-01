Teton Taste Buds Top Dog Named a Finalist in Prestigious NEXTY Awards

Teton Waters Ranch Meat & Poultry September 1, 2023

The Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs have been honored as a finalist in the NEXTY Awards, which recognize the most progressive, impactful and trustworthy products in the natural products industry.

Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs are 85 percent grass fed beef and blended with mushrooms, carrots, and butternut squash. Formulated to be high in flavor and nutrients, yet lower in fat, sodium, cholesterol and calories, they are a nutrition and taste win-win: Kids don’t notice, and parents can feel good about serving them.

When compared to the average hot dog Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs have:

38% less fat
27% less sodium
0 grams sugar
No added hormones or antibiotics
No added nitrates or nitrites

Learn more about the Taste Buds product line at www.tetonwatersranch.com.

“Kids love the taste of these products and parents feel great about serving them because they are a more healthful, affordable, and convenient solution to get kids to eat better. No sugar, no antibiotics, 50 percent less sodium and 38 percent less fat than the conventional hot dog, powered with veggies and grass fed beef—all rolled into kid-favorite meals,” says Pam Smith, RDN, founder and President of Shaping America’s Plate.

Look for the Teton Taste Buds Top Dogs at Natural Products Expo East, held Sept. 20-23, 2023, in Philadelphia. All Nexty Award Finalists will be displayed across from the entrance to Hall B. Winners will be announced live and in-person at Expo East on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Interested in carrying this and other Teton Taste Buds products at your retailer or adding to your menu? Contact sales@gffoods.com

