Royal FloraHolland Story in 1 Minute

Royal FloraHolland Floral September 1, 2023

Watch the Royal FloraHolland video with our story in 1 minute: who we are, what we do and what we want to mean for our customers and the floriculture sector.

We want to move the floriculture sector forward by realising our ambitions in close cooperation with growers and buyers, helping you every day with simplified dealmaking, customised logistics and smart business. By joining forces, we help the sector move forward, also for the next 100 years! Connect to grow.

