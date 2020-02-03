H-E-B Returns to Meyerland With Expansive Kosher Selection

(HOUSTON) — H-E-B’s reinvestment in the Meyerland community has gone vertical. H-E-B Meyerland Market, located at 4955 Beechnut, will open Wednesday, January 29th at 6 a.m. Serving as an anchor in the sprawling Meyerland Plaza, the brand new, 95,000 sq.-ft. store replaces the former Braeswood store that closed after enduring significant damage from the floods following Hurricane Harvey. With expanded and covered parking in the two-level garage, equipped with elevators and escalators to ease navigation to and from the car, the new store brings customers an unbeatable mix of freshness and convenience while maintaining H-E-B’s hallmark low prices and catering to the diverse needs of the community.

“We have been a part of the Meyerland community for more than 25 years and are proud to be back with the best of the best for our loyal customer following,” said Hugh Sintic, General Manager, H-E-B Meyerland Market. The 25-year H-E-B veteran added, “This store will offer products from all over the world with a strong emphasis on our Kosher customer. It’s an honor to bring this community the options it deserves.”

KOSHER SELECTION

Due to popular demand, the store is stocked with an expansive selection of certified kosher items produced in-store and approved by our full-time mashgiach. Choose from the store’s kosher coffee and sandwich bar provided by The Roastery, kosher sushi selections, kosher custom cuts from our Fresh Meat Market and our kosher bakery featuring a selection of kosher cakes, breads, bagels and tortillas. There’s more in store and it’s all easy to find, just look for the signs throughout the store.

“This store is a one–stop–shop not only for healthy food choices but also kosher needs,” said Levy Donin, Manager in Charge, 18-year H-E-B Partner and a former leader of the Braeswood location. Prior to joining H-E-B, Donin supervised the kosher initiatives for a competitor and has been instrumental in expanding H-E-B’s kosher offerings in addition to his store management duties. “This community has gone through so much and it’s a privilege to be a part of its healing and rebuilding.”

ENGAGING FOOD CONVENIENCES

Each customer’s priority is our priority, allowing you to shop any way you want. Whether it’s an in-store experience, ordering online for a Home Delivery, picking up Curbside, or grabbing a meal on the go – H-E-B Meyerland Market has it all.

H-E-B Meyerland Market will offer the full line of its popular H-E-B Meal Simple heat and eat options. Created with the highest quality ingredients, these family favorites are fresh, convenient and easy for streamlining a home-cooked meal. With more than 50 oven-ready options that range from Chicken Tortilla Soup to Simple Garlic Pesto Atlantic Salmon with Asparagus, each dish is packed with flavor and can be ready in minutes.

H-E-B’s Curbside and Home Delivery, a favorite throughout Houston, makes shopping on the go more convenient than ever with the new and improved My H-E-B app. Download the updated My H-E-B app in the Apple App Store and on Google Play. Log into your existing H-E-B account and start shopping wherever you are. H-E-B’s personal shoppers will hand pick all your grocery selections and deliver to you curbside or doorstep at your scheduled time. Reorder previous orders or shop past purchases, browse departments, choose from curated collections, apply coupons and track order progress in one single app.

THE LOCAL RESOURCE FOR HEALTHY FOOD CHOICES

In addition to an unrivaled selection of kosher items – from fresh meats to dry goods, as well as dairy and pareve breads – H-E-B Meyerland Market will serve as a quality living source that supportshealthy eating on a budget. The store will feature 1,500 H-E-B Organics™ products throughout the store – from the produce aisles and fresh meat market to the frozen department and grocery shelves – always at H-E-B’s everyday low prices.

Across this expansive store – from local produce to the fresh meat market to the freezer section – shoppers will find more offerings for less, and unsurpassed freshness, quality and variety – specially selected for Meyerland. “Being a part of H-E-B for the past 14 years and serving in five unique communities has allowed me to learn new customs and cultures each time,” said Tom Theriot, Store Director , Meyerland Market. “This store is no different. It has been tailored for this community through research and listening to our customers. I look forward to providing the very best H-E-B has to offer.”

RETURNING TO MEYERLAND

Building a bigger store means expanding the offerings. With more than 40,000 options it may seem like the choices are endless. Highlights include:– Largest assortment of Texas-made products – We take local seriously and are in constant search of the most flavorful and truly unique products made in the Lone Star State adding more Texas and more taste than ever before to store shelves– Our Fresh Meat Market features natural and prime cuts of meat in addition to a wide assortment of seasoned meats…ready for the grill, fully cooked, meatless and kosher selections!– Fully–stocked Healthy Living department with bulk foods including honey, nuts, grains, dried fruits, snack mixes, a wide variety of supplements and more– A full-service Pharmacy on the first floor with drive through access– Full-service Seafood department with 28ft of fresh fish and seafood flown in daily, fresh sushi and poke bowls handmade in-store daily by Sushiya– The Wine and Beer Selection features 2000 skus with 195 feet of wine, 12 feet of kosher options and a variety of beers with an emphasis on Texas craft and hyper local craft– Guests can also seek assistance from the dedicated wine manager on duty for the perfect pairing– Impressive full-service Scratch Bakery and Tortillería highlights a wide selection of organic and artisan breads baked daily, fresh tortillas, large varieties of decadent desserts, pastries and custom cakes– H-E-B Floral is ready to adorn any size gathering from intimate dinners to family celebrations, remembrances or simply for those just-because moments.– Cooking Connection and the Showtime Kitchen feature live demonstrations and daily samplings using quick and easy recipes that can be replicated at home– Made in-store palate quenchers, including fresh squeezed juices and freshly made guacamole– Texas hospitality and knowledgeable service that’s second to none – provided by 360 H-E-B Partners

ADDED PERKS – THE ROASTERY​

The Meyerland coffee scene will enjoy The Roastery’s handcrafted kosher coffees, including its signature H-town roast, and acarefully curated completely kosher menu. The Roastery is open at H-E-B Meyerland Market, Buffalo Heights, Bellaire Market and The Heights in addition to the flagship location at the San Felipe H-E-B. Hours at this location will be Monday-Friday 7a.m.-7p.m.; Saturday & Sunday 8a.m.-7p.m.

THIS STORE HAS MORE – AN ARTFUL ARRIVAL

As with H-E-B Houston openings at Buffalo Heights, Bellaire Market and The Heights, the company continues its arts initiative with a permanent installation by Heather Gauthier, this one with a wilder side. The installation consists of a series of six grocery and food–themed animal portraits – Snack Solutions (giraffe), Party Animals (owls), Host with the Most (bull), Floral Felines (kitties), Speedy Shopper (cheetah) and Employees of the Month (llamas) –that welcome shoppers when they arrive on the second–floor entry.



SPIRIT OF GIVING



H-E-B is passionately committed to its customers beyond the four walls of its stores, weaving an undeniable Spirit of Giving into its business philosophy. In this spirit, H-E-B is proud to announce two community donations totaling $10,000 in honor of the store’s grand opening. Willbern Heritage Scholarship Foundation will receive $5,000 to support scholarships for higher education to students who are in a career or technology education work program while in high school and graduating from public schools in Southwest Houston –currently Bellaire, Lamar, Westbury, Sharpstown and Lee High Schools. The Willow Waterhole Greenway will receive $5,000 to preserve the 290-acre greenway located near the intersection of South Post Oak Road and South Main Street. This Westbury-area oasis provides relief from flooding concerns, is designated for wildlife conservation and allows for passive recreation including walking trails and gazebos.

