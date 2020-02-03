With Rebranding, Price Rite Marketplace Intent on ‘Being a One-Stop Shop’

PITTSFIELD — Jennifer Harwood has three pages full of feedback sitting on her desk from customers who are pleased with the recent rebranding of Price Rite Marketplace’s Pittsfield store.

“I reached out to my team” to gauge customer reaction to the changes, which began two weeks ago, said Harwood, the store’s manager.

All the comments are positive.

“You need a little feedback,” she said.

It helps, because the rebranding of Pittsfield’s store is part of a companywide initiative designed to make all 59 of Price Rite’s stores across its eight-state footprint from New Hampshire to Maryland easier for customers to shop in and to keep the regional chain competitive in the discount grocery space.

