Price Rite Marketplace Now Accepts EBT SNAP Benefits Through Instacart

KEASBEY, N.J. and SAN FRANCISCO – Price Rite Marketplace and Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced that all Price Rite stores are now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) as online payment for groceries through Instacart. EBT SNAP will be accepted for Price Rite Marketplace orders placed via Instacart and Price Rite’s own online storefront, powered by Instacart.

Customers who qualify for EBT SNAP benefits are now able to use their funds when shopping Price Rite Marketplace stores online on Instacart’s website and mobile app from all 60 locations across Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

Shoppers must enter their EBT card as the form of payment on their Instacart account and select items from the list of EBT SNAP-eligible products as part of their Price Rite Marketplace order. Another form of payment is needed for delivery fees, tips and taxes.

“Price Rite Marketplace is proud to accept EBT SNAP online for delivery and curbside pickup orders through Instacart,” said Kevin McDonnell, Senior Vice President of Operations for Price Rite Marketplace. “This new online shopping payment option for customers who use EBT SNAP will make it easier for many families to get the fresh foods and essentials they need.”

To subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery and pickup fees on all EBT SNAP orders through March 31, 2022 for customers using a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account in connection with their purchase. Instacart’s EBT SNAP program currently reaches over 25 million people experiencing food insecurity nationwide.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with Price Rite Marketplace to introduce EBT SNAP payments for same-day delivery and pickup, giving people greater access to food across the Northeast,” said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “At Instacart, we believe that online grocery should be accessible to everyone – not just a luxury for some. We look forward to increasing affordability and accessibility to nutritious food through this expanded partnership.”

Fighting hunger is at the core of Price Rite Marketplace’s mission. Last year Price Rite Marketplace helped more than 22,000 individuals by donating food, personal care items and school supplies throughout the year. Price Rite Marketplace is committed to providing quality foods at affordable prices.

For additional information about SNAP benefits, Instacart and Price Rite Marketplace, please visit https://www.priceritemarketplace.com/.

