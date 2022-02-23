NGA Names Ecolab as its Food Safety Partner

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, has named Ecolab, the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services, as its Food Safety Partner as part of a new suite of resources available to NGA member companies.

“Food safety and enhanced sanitation practices have always been paramount for independent community retailers,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “The training, guidance and depth of knowledge provided by Ecolab will help enable our members’ adherence to the highest food safety standards and boost confidence and trust among their valued consumers.”

Grocery operators are encouraged to visit NGA’s food safety website, where they can access food safety training that reinforces the fundamentals and introduces the latest innovations. Additionally, site visitors will find information about how to register for webinars on food safety regulations and opportunities available through Ecolab, including links to Ecolab’s thought leadership, solutions and services. Further, NGA members will receive enhanced communications about food safety practices and advancements through regular and dedicated newsletters, including how to participate in Ecolab’s Food Safety Culture program as well as its science-based public health and food safety program to earn the Ecolab Science Certified™ seal, a visible sign of commitment that a location is advancing cleaner, safer practices.

“We are proud to partner with NGA, whose members have demonstrated a strong commitment to the highest food safety standards,” said Adam Johnson, Ecolab vice president and general manager for Global Food Retail Services. “Ecolab looks forward to helping independent grocers reinforce the trust that their communities have placed in them to deliver a cleaner, safer shopping experience.”

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that help protect people, planet and business health. With annual sales of $13 billion and more than 47,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, help maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

Follow us on LinkedIn @Ecolab, Twitter @Ecolab, Instagram @Ecolab_Inc and Facebook @Ecolab.

About NGA

Washington, D.C.-based NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.