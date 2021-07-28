Bobalu Berries Adds Food Safety Veteran to the Team

Eric Valenzuela has filled the newly created position of Director of Food Safety at Bobalu, LLC.

Mr. Valenzuela will focus on grower support, facility safety operations, and working with the company’s third-party auditors to optimize food safety practices throughout the operation.

Mr. Valenzuela will also manage the technical and administrative aspects of the food safety system and serve as the primary point of contact with auditors and customers responding to their food safety compliance needs.

“We are excited to have Eric on board providing his leadership and experience to continue to elevate our company food safety and sustainability programs” says Michael Cleugh, VP of Operations. “As our operations expand with increased acreage along with elevated customer strategic partnerships, a dedicated Director of Food Safety is essential for our continued growth”, Cleugh adds.

Valenzuela has extensive experience developing company-wide food safety programs, recently converted his previous company to Zero Waste, and has served on the United Fresh Produce Association Food Safety & Sustainability Council. “I am truly excited for this opportunity to be part of this amazing company and to join a family farming operation. Bobalu has a great structure and I look forward to being part of their continued success and growth in the world of Food Safety, Quality Assurance and Sustainability to be an even better company going forward”, says Valenzuela.

“Adding Eric to our team with his experience in the industry, gives us the opportunity to shine a brighter light on the quality of everything we do in this important area of food safety, sustainability and reduced food waste. Eric will work directly with our field team, sales and marketing team, and customers as we maintain our focus on the safety of our products and expand our work in the area of sustainability” said Bobby Jones, Managing Partner.

Mr. Valenzuela is from Salinas, California, where he and his family will be based as he supports the Bobalu’s growing regions.