Hatch Chile Season is Back at Gelson’s With Live Events and Chile Roastings to Go

Encino, Calif. – The distinct fragrance and unique delicious taste of Hatch Chile Peppers is always a favorite of the Gelson’s customer. Gelson’s will once again continue the tradition of celebrating Hatch Chile Season and some stores will offer a variation of heat levels depending on the crop. Live roastings are back at a few stores this year including Westlake Village on 8/7, La Costa/Carlsbad on 8/14, Valley Village/NoHo on 8/21 and Long Beach on 8/28. Customers can now order chiles by the case online and orders will be available for pick-up starting Saturday August 7.

Gelson’s has long been a local advocate for Hatch Chiles, a mildly hot and savory pepper that, when perfectly roasted, yields a uniquely delicious flavor, both spicy and sweet, offering a flavor pop that enhances a range of recipes. The Gelson’s Kitchen offers Hatch Chile Cornbread, Hatch Egg Salad, Hatch Chile/Grilled Corn/Heirloom Tomato Salad, Hatch Macaroni & Cheese, Mini Quiche Hatch Chile, Hatch Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla and Hatch Shrimp & Cheese Quesadilla. Hatch Pork and Beef Sausage and Peppers and Hatch Turkey Meatballs in Sauza sauce are among the many offerings from the Gelson’s meat department. Customers can order their chiles for any Saturday, up to the Thursday immediately prior (while supplies last) before 4pm. Pick-up will be from 10am -6pm and customers can choose a pick-up window. For more information, please visit, http://gelsons.com/hatchchiles

About Gelson’s

Celebrating 70 years, Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery and prepared foods shopping experience. Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for Chef-prepared signature recipes and flavorful hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality and hard-to-find grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com.